    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai XI

    Mumbai Indians is taking on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Saturday. However, there is no Arjun Tendulkar in MI's final season game, while Twitter was left disappointed by it.

    Mumbai, First Published May 21, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    Match 69 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played between record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). It is taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The game is of grave importance for DC, battling for a playoffs berth. However, it is just another game for MI and its final match of IPL 2022, as it looks to finish on a high, having missed out on the playoffs berth. While MI is open to experimenting with its squad, fans were hoping for pacer Arjun Tendulkar to make his much-awaited debut. However, it is not happening this season.

    During the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl. While he made a couple of changes to his XI, Arjun was nowhere to be seen. "We are going to bowl first. Good track. We wanted to have a score in front of us. Crucial for us that we restrict them and then bat freely. We were inconsistent throughout the season," he said during the toss.

    "The talk in the group is that we need to come together. There will be a few eyes on us, so we got to come up with the best. We have tried a few things in the last few games keeping an eye on the future. We want to finish on a high. Two changes. Brevis back in for Stubbs. Shokeen in place of Sanjay, who is injured," concluded Rohit.

    As the name suggests, Arjun is the son of legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. He was roped in by MI first in the IPL 2021 Auction for his base price of ₹10 lakh, while the franchise repurchased him for ₹30 lakh during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. He has played just a couple of Twenty20s (T20s) in the domestic circuit for Mumbai to date, claiming a couple of wickets at an economy of 9.57, while his best figure is 1/33.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 7:33 PM IST
