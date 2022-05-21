Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai's win seals Bangalore's playoffs berth

    On Saturday, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in IPL 2022. The win ensured Royal Challengers Bangalore's playoffs berth, as netizens and RCB celebrated it.

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai Indians win seals Royal Challengers Bangalore playoffs berth-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 21, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

    It was tough luck for Delhi Capitals (DC) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, MI rode to a convincing five-wicket win. While MI finished IPL 2022 on a high with this win, the defeat robbed DC of a place in the playoffs. On the other hand, MI sealed Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB's) position in the playoffs with this victory, as the franchise and the netizens celebrated the same. As RCB finishes fourth, it will play third-placed new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

    Winning the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma opted to field, citing the overcast conditions with light rains around. DC began nervously, losing three for 31 by the sixth over of the powerplay before being at 50/4 by the ninth. However, DC skipper Rishabh Pant (39) and Rovman Powell (43) added 75 for the fifth wicket to bring the side back into the innings before the former was dismissed by medium-pacer Ramandeep Singh in the 16th.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - MI vs DC (Match 69)

    Thereon, the incoming DC batters contributed to some small partnerships, taking the side to a par total of 159/7. For MI, pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed three, while fellow speedster Riley Meredith was highly economical. In reply, MI began shakily, too, losing Rohit (2) to pacer Anrich Nortje in the sixth at 25.

    However, fellow opener Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) added 51 for the second wicket. Both looked deadly after the tenth over until the former fell to chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the 12th. At 95, the latter departed to pacer Shardul Thakur in the 15th. After that, Tilak Varma (21) and Tim David (34) contributed 50 for the fourth wicket, keeping MI well within the chase before Thakur got rid of the latter in the 18th.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    However, despite losing five wickets for 155 by the 19th, Ramandeep Singh (13) got the job done by hitting the winning four, as MI won it with five balls to spare. For DC, Nortje and Thakur grabbed a couple each, while fellow pacer Mitchell Marsh was extensively economical.
    Brief scores: DC 159/7 (Pant- 39, Powell- 43; Bumrah- 3/25) lost to MI 160/5 in 19.1 overs (Kishan- 48, Brevis- 37, David- 34; Thakur- 2/32) by five wickets.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 11:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians XI against Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai XI

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore turns blue in support of Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals for playoffs race-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: RCB turns blue in support of Mumbai against Delhi for playoffs race

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction Tips probable Playing XI where to watch and more Delhi last chance at playoffs against Mumbai-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more; Delhi's last chance at playoffs

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, CSK vs RR: Twitter excited as Yashasvi Jaiswal-Ravichandran Ashwin power Rajasthan Royals into playoffs-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RR: Twitter excited as Jaiswal-Ashwin power Rajasthan into playoffs

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gets match-ready

    Recent Stories

    7 bikini pics of Kim Kardashian that are ultra bold and sexy drb

    7 bikini pics of Kim Kardashian that are ultra bold and sexy

    Forest dept rescues 2 tiger cubs from irate villagers pelting stones at them - gps

    Forest dept rescues 2 tiger cubs from irate villagers pelting stones at them

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians XI against Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai XI

    Centre slashes fuel excise duty; Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7 per litre

    Centre slashes fuel excise duty; Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7 per litre

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore turns blue in support of Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals for playoffs race-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: RCB turns blue in support of Mumbai against Delhi for playoffs race

    Recent Videos

    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon