IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai's win seals Bangalore's playoffs berth

It was tough luck for Delhi Capitals (DC) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, MI rode to a convincing five-wicket win. While MI finished IPL 2022 on a high with this win, the defeat robbed DC of a place in the playoffs. On the other hand, MI sealed Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB's) position in the playoffs with this victory, as the franchise and the netizens celebrated the same. As RCB finishes fourth, it will play third-placed new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Winning the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma opted to field, citing the overcast conditions with light rains around. DC began nervously, losing three for 31 by the sixth over of the powerplay before being at 50/4 by the ninth. However, DC skipper Rishabh Pant (39) and Rovman Powell (43) added 75 for the fifth wicket to bring the side back into the innings before the former was dismissed by medium-pacer Ramandeep Singh in the 16th.

Thereon, the incoming DC batters contributed to some small partnerships, taking the side to a par total of 159/7. For MI, pacer Jasprit Bumrah claimed three, while fellow speedster Riley Meredith was highly economical. In reply, MI began shakily, too, losing Rohit (2) to pacer Anrich Nortje in the sixth at 25.

However, fellow opener Ishan Kishan (48) and Dewald Brevis (37) added 51 for the second wicket. Both looked deadly after the tenth over until the former fell to chinaman Kuldeep Yadav in the 12th. At 95, the latter departed to pacer Shardul Thakur in the 15th. After that, Tilak Varma (21) and Tim David (34) contributed 50 for the fourth wicket, keeping MI well within the chase before Thakur got rid of the latter in the 18th.

However, despite losing five wickets for 155 by the 19th, Ramandeep Singh (13) got the job done by hitting the winning four, as MI won it with five balls to spare. For DC, Nortje and Thakur grabbed a couple each, while fellow pacer Mitchell Marsh was extensively economical.

Brief scores: DC 159/7 (Pant- 39, Powell- 43; Bumrah- 3/25) lost to MI 160/5 in 19.1 overs (Kishan- 48, Brevis- 37, David- 34; Thakur- 2/32) by five wickets.