IPL 2022 Playoffs: Here's how Hardik Pandya and son Agastya feel about GT reaching final

So far, it has been a glorious ride for the new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Making its debut, GT has performed exceptionally well in the tournament under the leadership of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya. On Tuesday, it defeated former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in Qualifier 1 at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. As it is also deemed a favourite to win the clash on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the GT players are ecstatic following the win. At the same time, Pandya and his son Agastya are also ecstatic and in a celebratory mood.

Following the victory on Tuesday, Pandya shared a photo of him and Agastya at the team hotel on Wednesday. He is seen holding his son in his arms, as both seem to be in a jolly mood. "That IPL final feeling 😄", captioned Pandya to the post, while his Serbian Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic commented using heart emojis. Even Pandya's brother Krunal and his wife Pankhuri Sharma commented using emojis, while Pandya's teammate Rashid Khan wrote, "Aguuuuuuuu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️".

On Tuesday, Pandya shared a team photo after GT's win at Eden, as the team posed for a group photo session. "A dream team 🧿❤️", he captioned the post while his wife and teammates commented using emojis. Earlier, he shared a video of him travelling with his team and Agastya from Mumbai to Kolkata for the playoffs.

Agastya was seen in a playful mood throughout the journey. "Travel days can't be dull with Agastya around 🥰", captioned Pandya to the post. GT is expected to face either RR or the winner of the Eliminator between fellow new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).