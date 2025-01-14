BCCI likely to introduce 'performance-based pay' after India's disappointing show in BGT

Border-Gavaskar Trophy was very much evident in a review meeting at its headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday. Team India failed to defend the BGT title in 10 years, suffering a 1-3 five-match Test series defeat at the hands of Australia.

An extensive review and discussion on India’s disastrous Test tour of Australia took place during the meeting between BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Devajit Saikia, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, captain Rohit Sharma, and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Many issues were raised during an important meeting, including the underwhelming show by senior players, especially Rohit and Virat Kohli, their future in Test cricket, and other factors that significantly contributed to India’s failure in the BGT.

However, one of the suggestions raised during the review meeting was the introduction of performance-based pay or performance-based variable pay after India’s debacle in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. According to the report by The Indian Express, the idea was to make players accountable for their performances by linking their pay based on on-field contributions.

If the players fail to deliver, they may face a pay cut which could affect their monthly and annual earnings. As per the suggested system, the players need to perform consistently to ensure that their earnings are not affected. Otherwise, they might face the risk of a salary cut. This system is aimed at instilling greater accountability among the dedicated players to deliver their best performance, ensuring that the focus remains on the result that will benefit the team.

“It was one of the suggestions given that players should be held accountable and if their performance is deemed not fit as per expectations, they should face variable pay-cuts,” a source close to BCCI told The Indian Express.

Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) introduced a pay system that would encourage the players to play Test Cricket. If the players had played 50% of India’s Tests in 2022-23, then they would receive 30 lakh per match. The salary will increase to 45 lakh per Test match if the players play in 75% of India's matches in the format in a system. The incentive system was necessary to ensure increased participation of the players in the longest format of the game, given that the T20 format and the Indian Premier League have been increasingly attracting players due to lucrative contracts and shorter commitments compared to Tests.

It remains to be seen whether the BCCI will introduce performance-based pay before the Test tour of England in June. India have lost two consecutive Test series in the last three months. India’s 12-year dominance in Tests at home came to an end after the series defeat against New Zealand. They also suffered a Test series whitewash at home in 24 years at the hands of Kiwis. The BGT series defeat is another setback for India. The BCCI is expected to take strict measures before the five-match Test series against England.

