Jasprit Bumrah awarded ICC player of the month for December after 'record-breaking ' performance in BGT

Jasprit Bumrah awarded ICC player of the month December after ‘exceptional’ show India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been awarded player of the month for December by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his outstanding performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25.

The 31-year-old was the stand performer throughout the five-match series against Australia, claiming 32 wickets, including three-wicket hauls, at an outstanding average of 13.06 and an economy rate of 2.76 in nine innings. He also shattered late. Bishan Bedi’s Indian record for the most wickets in a Test series against Australia on Australian soil.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled 151.2 overs in nine innings while leading the pace attack until he didn’t come out to bowl in the second innings of the Sydney Test due to back spasm. Given his sensational performance with the ball, the pacer was awarded Player of the series despite India losing the series 1-3 to Australia. His outstanding show led him to retain the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers with the highest rating of 908 points.

In a statement while announcing Bumrah as the men’s player of the month for December, the ICC lauded the Indian pacer’s efforts in the Test tour of Australia, where he claimed 22 wickets in three out of five Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last month.

“Bumrah clinches his second ICC Men’s Player of the Month crown from fellow nominees, World Test Championship wicket-takers Pat Cummins and Dane Paterson.” the statement read.

“Bumrah’s memorable year on the international stage drew to a close with more outstanding efforts in Australia, taking 22 wickets in December’s three Tests at an average of 14.22.” ICC added.

Commenting on being bestowed with the monthly ICC award, Jasprit Bumrah feels humbled to have won the accolade, adding that BGT was the close-fought Test series.



“I am thrilled to be named the ICC Men's Player of the Month for December. It is always humbling to be chosen for individual accolades, and it is always nice to be recognized for your efforts.” Bumrah wrote in a media release.

“The Border-Gavaskar Trophy was one of the most closely fought contests ever, and it was an honour for me to go out there and perform for my country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is currently nursing a swelling on his back, which has put his participation in the ODI series against England and the Champion Trophy in jeopardy. The ace pacer has been asked to report at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for recovery and rehabilitation.

The BCCI selection committee is expected to announce the ODI squad for the England series and the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy on Sunday, January 19. India can make changes to their squad before February 12 if Bumrah becomes unavailable for the 50-over tournament, slated to take place on February 19.

