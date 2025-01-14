Wasim Akram unveils iconic 'white jackets' for Champions Trophy 2025, ICC video wins hearts (WATCH)

Former Pakistan captain and cricket legend Wasim Akram on Tuesday unveiled the iconic 'white jackets,' a badge of honour that will be adorned by the champions of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

The much-anticipated 50-over tournament is set to be held from February 19 to March 9 across Pakistan and the UAE. With just over a month remaining, the ICC has ramped up the excitement by releasing a promo video featuring Akram, who urged fans worldwide to join the "journey of the champions."

The tournament will feature the top eight teams in world cricket, battling it out in 15 high-intensity matches over 19 days. While the prestigious Champions Trophy is at stake, the coveted white jackets add a new dimension of prestige to the competition.

In the promo video, Akram emphasized the symbolism of the white jackets, describing them as a representation of tactical brilliance and an inspiration for future generations. Winning the white jacket, he noted, signifies a relentless journey toward achieving greatness.

"The ICC Men's Champions Trophy represents the best of the best and the unveiling of the white jacket, which symbolizes greatness, will now build the excitement of the event across the global cricket community," said the legendary left-arm fast bowler in a press release.

"Next month's Champions Trophy will see the strongest team win the tournament, as every game is a pressure game and there is no chance for any team to have a break."

