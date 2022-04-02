Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Hyderabad lodges complaint about Williamson's dismissal vs Rajasthan

    Kane Williamson was dismissed controversially in its game against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. As a result, SunRisers Hyderabad has lodged an official umpiring complaint.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: SunRisers Hyderabad SRH lodges complaint about Kane Williamson dismissal vs Rajasthan Royals RR-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 6:46 PM IST

    Former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a 61-run defeat to fellow former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 5 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Meanwhile, SRH skipper Kane Williamson was a victim of controversial dismissal in the match. As a result, SRH has lodged an official umpiring complaint with the IPL officials.

    An SRH official confirmed the same to Cricbuzz, besides adding that Williamson also mentioned the protest in his report to the match referee. While chasing 211 against RR, Williamson was dismissed for just a couple by pacer Prasidh Krishna after being caught in the slips by Devdutt Padikkal. However, the catch did not seem to be a clean one.

    Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson initially attempted Williamson’s catch before the ball popped out of his right hand. At this time, Padikkal dived forward to complete the catch, but Williamson and the umpires were not convinced, as it was referred upstairs. As third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan checked it, replays suggested that the ball might have bounced before Padikkal completed it.

    Nevertheless, the decision went against Williamson. Although the skipper walked away without protesting, the SRH team management was not convinced. In the meantime, Williamson was fined ₹12 lakh after the match for maintaining a slow over-rate. Also, SRH head coach Tom Moody was baffled by the TV umpire’s decision.

    “We were astonished that it was given out, particularly when we saw the replay. I can understand the on-field umpires taking it upstairs, and we saw the evidence when that happened. We’re certainly not umpires, but it looked pretty clear to us what the decision was,” Moody stated.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2022, 6:47 PM IST
