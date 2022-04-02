IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri finds a distinct similarity between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

Rishabh Pant treats MS Dhoni as his ultimate mentor. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has compared Pant’s actions to Dhoni’s.

Image credit: Getty and BCCI

Young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has always credited legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, as his ultimate mentor. While he has evolved behind the stumps and as a batter, he also handles the leadership duties quite well. In the meantime, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has found his actions similar to Dhoni.

“The way Rishabh plays, being consistent is not easy because he will take chances. He takes care of the strike rate because he comes to bat at No.4, where you have to take the run-scoring up. So, it’s a high-risk game there. He can cover up his strike rate issue in a single innings if he performs,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

Shastri credited Pant as more composed than Dhoni. He termed him a tactical captain. He also lauded how he has used chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the only match it has played so far, especially after the latter struggled in the tournament of late, playing for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).