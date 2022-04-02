Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri finds a distinct similarity between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 2:56 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant treats MS Dhoni as his ultimate mentor. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri has compared Pant’s actions to Dhoni’s.

    

    Young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has always credited legendary former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, as his ultimate mentor. While he has evolved behind the stumps and as a batter, he also handles the leadership duties quite well. In the meantime, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has found his actions similar to Dhoni.

    Since joining Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2016, Pant has played some top knocks for the franchise. Although his strike rate has taken a hit, it has not concerned Shastri. He believes that Pant hardly takes any pressure and always believes in playing his natural game.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    “The way Rishabh plays, being consistent is not easy because he will take chances. He takes care of the strike rate because he comes to bat at No.4, where you have to take the run-scoring up. So, it’s a high-risk game there. He can cover up his strike rate issue in a single innings if he performs,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

    Shastri credited Pant as more composed than Dhoni. He termed him a tactical captain. He also lauded how he has used chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the only match it has played so far, especially after the latter struggled in the tournament of late, playing for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - What is common between Wrestlemania and Russell Mania? Sehwag answers with hilarious meme

    “The thing I like about him the most because his batting and his captaincy are not the same. As a captain, he is a lot more composed. His idol is MS Dhoni, so he tries to do many things like him. Even if you watch him before the game, his practice and work ethics are similar to Dhoni. So, he’s very composed and very calm,” concluded Shastri.

