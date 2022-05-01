IPL 2022, SRH vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

On Sunday, SunRisers Hyderabad is up against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. With CSK being led by MS Dhoni again, it will look to get back to winning ways. Here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Match 46 of the 2022 Indian Premier League happens between former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Sunday. With CSK captaincy reinstated with MS Dhoni, it will aim to bounce back to winning ways as we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Current form

SRH has played eight, winning five and losing three, while it lost its last game to the new team Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets. As for CSK, it is placed ninth, winning just a couple from eight and losing six, while its previous game happened to be a defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 11 runs.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

SRH continues to be strong in bowling. Although its batting started shakily, it has turned things around in the past few matches, making the department equally strong. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan aim to make a name for themselves.

As for CSK, it has an intense bowling attack, which has not fired significantly. Nevertheless, its batting has been somewhat steady but has more to contribute in the coming days. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, and MS Dhoni aim to prove a point.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

There are no injury concerns for any side. In 18 meetings between the two, CSK leads 13-5, while in 17 IPL encounters, CSK has a 12-5 lead. In 14 clashes in India, CSK has a 10-4 authority, while in the previous game between them at this venue, CSK had the upper hand.

Weather and pitch report

The Pune weather will be hot, with an expected temperature of around 23-38 degrees and 47% humidity. The pitch will act slightly, while the dew factor would prompt the toss-winning side to bowl first.

Probable XI

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Jagadeesha Suchith, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rayudu, Tripathi, Dube, Abhishek - Rayudu and Abhishek will give a top start, while Tripathi will dominate at number three, along with Dube in the middle as a finisher.

Wicketkeeper: Pooran - He faces competition with Dhoni but makes the cut due to a tide better batting form.

All-rounders: Jadeja, Markram - While Jadeja is set to contribute across departments, Markram will nail it with the bat.

Bowlers: Bravo, Suchith, Natarajan (vc), Malik (c) - Suchith makes the cut to dominate with his spins on the slow track, while the remaining trio have been deadly with their pace. Malik's impactfulness makes him the skipper, while Natarajan's similar impact makes him the deputy.

Match details

Date and day: April 27, 2022 (Wednesday)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: CSK wins due to the historical advantage