IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Had some belief that we could win - Rajasthan's Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals won a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. RR's Jos Buttler was confident of pulling off the win despite the relative intensity.

It was spectacular gameplay between two former champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in Match 30 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, RR walked away with a seven-win win, thanks to wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler's century and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's hat-trick.

The match became quite close, especially considering the fine start that KKR gave to the chase, courtesy of opener Aaron Finch (58) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (85). However, Chahal's hat-trick in the 17th over, which saw him dismiss four key KKR batters, brought things back in RR's favour. Meanwhile, Buttler expressed that he was confident of his side pulling it off.

Talking to Chahal after the win, Buttler said, "I still had some belief that we could win. I was not expecting Umesh Yadav to smash Boult around. Obed bowled a brilliant 19th over. He has great skill with the slower ball. That along with the long side of the ground would be tough for KKR."

Buttler further added that he was aggressive and wanted to dominate by playing towards the shorter boundary side. Meanwhile, Chahal expressed his delight at taking the hat-trick. "I had decided that I would do it on achieving something special," he told Buttler, besides explaining that his lying down celebration post hat-trick was inspired by one of his favourite memes.

