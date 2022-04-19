Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up ahead of RCB's clash against LSG

    Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up ahead of RCB Bangalore clash against LSG Lucknow-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    It will be a stimulating clash on the cards when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faces off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Tuesday, it will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up for the match.

    Kohli recently shared some of his pictures from the latest RCB training ahead of the game. In the first, he is seen practising with the bat, as he plays a straight shot under the guidance of one of RCB's support staff. He also shared another one of the same pictures as he tries to play a good-length ball into the off-side.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    In the other picture, Kohli is seen stretching himself out as he happens to be one of the top fielders for RCB. He is one of the fittest Indian cricketers and undergoes all forms of training before matchdays to be at his 100% on the matchday. He captioned the images by noting, "Keep ticking small boxes every day. 🏏❤️"

    Kohli has been in a decent form for RCB in IPL 2022. After stepping down from the leadership role after IPL 2021, he has seemingly gotten better with the bat, able to focus just on his batting, while his hard work this season seems to be bowing seeds. So far, Kohli has scored 119 runs in six innings at an average of 23.80 and a strike rate of 125.26. While he has a top score of 48, he is yet to slam a half-century or ton.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares her new style quotient-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares her new style quotient

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal hat-trick vs KKR leads to celebration at RR camp; Dhanashree Verma delighted too-ayh

    IPL 2022: Chahal's hat-trick vs KKR leads to celebration at RR camp; Dhanashree delighted too

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 LSG vs RCB lucknow-bangalore Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Match Prediction: Lucknow and Bangalore to fight for the top spot

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Jos Buttler ton, Yuzvendra Chahal hat-trick hands Rajasthan thrilling win over Kolkata, fans jubilant-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Buttler's ton, Chahal's hat-trick hands Rajasthan thrilling win, fans jubilant

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR, Rajasthan Royals-Kolkata Knight Riders: Jos Buttler 2nd season century makes social media go wild-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Jos Buttler's 2nd season century makes social media go wild

    Recent Stories

    Shocking Delhi HC on absconding godman Virendra Dev Dixit's ashram housing 160 women in inhumane conditions-dnm

    Shocking: Delhi HC on absconding godman Virendra Dev Dixit's ashram housing 160 women in ‘inhumane’ conditions

    football Revealed! Ronaldo and Georgina's moments of joy before newborn son's tragic death snt

    Revealed! Ronaldo and Georgina's moments of joy before newborn son's tragic death

    Want to make your bathroom look luxurious Here are 5 DIY tricks gcw

    Want to make your bathroom look luxurious? Here are 5 DIY tricks

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: CID summons 50 candidates, confirms malpractice-dnm

    Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: CID summons 50 candidates, confirms malpractice

    Malaika Arora looks cute as she dons chef hat in a white off-shoulder top RBA

    Malaika Arora looks cute as she dons chef’s hat in a white off-shoulder top

    Recent Videos

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon