IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up ahead of RCB's clash against LSG

It will be a stimulating clash on the cards when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) faces off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Tuesday, it will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up for the match.

Kohli recently shared some of his pictures from the latest RCB training ahead of the game. In the first, he is seen practising with the bat, as he plays a straight shot under the guidance of one of RCB's support staff. He also shared another one of the same pictures as he tries to play a good-length ball into the off-side.

In the other picture, Kohli is seen stretching himself out as he happens to be one of the top fielders for RCB. He is one of the fittest Indian cricketers and undergoes all forms of training before matchdays to be at his 100% on the matchday. He captioned the images by noting, "Keep ticking small boxes every day. 🏏❤️"

Kohli has been in a decent form for RCB in IPL 2022. After stepping down from the leadership role after IPL 2021, he has seemingly gotten better with the bat, able to focus just on his batting, while his hard work this season seems to be bowing seeds. So far, Kohli has scored 119 runs in six innings at an average of 23.80 and a strike rate of 125.26. While he has a top score of 48, he is yet to slam a half-century or ton.