IPL 2022: RCB's Virat Kohli turns fitness guru for PBKS's Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Virat Kohli seemingly tops the list when it comes to one of the fittest cricketers in India. As a result, many cricketers from India and even overseas are inspired by him. Similarly, Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa has decided to seek fitness tips from him to make a comeback to the national side.

Having been roped in by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has given Rajapaksa a chance to get up close with Kohli. The Lankan has had a dramatic start to the year, as he announced his retirement from international cricket, only to backtrack a week later. Although he did not make it to the Lanka side for the India tour last month, he has managed to earn a spot in the IPL.

Speaking to PTI, Rajapaksa said, "IPL is the best league in the world, and with every teammate of yours, you get to learn a lot about the game, so I am loving picking the brains of Shikhar Dhawan. I get along very well with Mayank Agarwal as we played U-19 together."

"Outside of the team, Virat Kohli is always someone I could speak to and get some fitness advice. He's at another different level when it comes to fitness. To me, he is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket for sure. With the work he puts in, you can see the results. You can compare him to anyone when it comes to fitness or even skills-wise. He plays so hard, and you can learn a lot by talking to him," added Rajapaksa.

Speaking on fitness, Rajapaksa feels that it varies from person to person. He prioritises skills over fitness, besides admitting that one can only perform if they are fit enough. He also disclosed that he has been working hard on his fitness, hitting the gym early mornings, while he has believed that he can have a long international career with proper fitness.

"I'm hoping to play for the next three to four years and do the best for the country because, after my resignation, I had to withdraw it back because I had a couple of conversations with the technical committee and the Sports Minister as well. They wanted me to reconsider my retirement, and I decided to withdraw it," Rajapaksa concluded.