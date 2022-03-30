Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: RCB's Virat Kohli turns fitness guru for PBKS's Bhanuka Rajapaksa

    Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers on the planet. As a result, Bhanuka Rajapaksa is seeking fitness tips from him while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Virat Kohli turns fitness guru for Punjab Kings PBKS Bhanuka Rajapaksa-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    Virat Kohli seemingly tops the list when it comes to one of the fittest cricketers in India. As a result, many cricketers from India and even overseas are inspired by him. Similarly, Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa has decided to seek fitness tips from him to make a comeback to the national side.

    Having been roped in by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) has given Rajapaksa a chance to get up close with Kohli. The Lankan has had a dramatic start to the year, as he announced his retirement from international cricket, only to backtrack a week later. Although he did not make it to the Lanka side for the India tour last month, he has managed to earn a spot in the IPL.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Speaking to PTI, Rajapaksa said, "IPL is the best league in the world, and with every teammate of yours, you get to learn a lot about the game, so I am loving picking the brains of Shikhar Dhawan. I get along very well with Mayank Agarwal as we played U-19 together."

    "Outside of the team, Virat Kohli is always someone I could speak to and get some fitness advice. He's at another different level when it comes to fitness. To me, he is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket for sure. With the work he puts in, you can see the results. You can compare him to anyone when it comes to fitness or even skills-wise. He plays so hard, and you can learn a lot by talking to him," added Rajapaksa.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - MITCHELL MARSH TO JOIN DELHI SQUAD AFTER BEING RULED OUT OF PAKISTAN TOUR

    Speaking on fitness, Rajapaksa feels that it varies from person to person. He prioritises skills over fitness, besides admitting that one can only perform if they are fit enough. He also disclosed that he has been working hard on his fitness, hitting the gym early mornings, while he has believed that he can have a long international career with proper fitness.

    "I'm hoping to play for the next three to four years and do the best for the country because, after my resignation, I had to withdraw it back because I had a couple of conversations with the technical committee and the Sports Minister as well. They wanted me to reconsider my retirement, and I decided to withdraw it," Rajapaksa concluded.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne state memorial service snt

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates - gps

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service snt

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?-ayh

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR, Match Prediction: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum

    Recent Stories

    Tony Martin applauded for auctioning London 2012 silver medal to help Ukrainian children snt

    Tony Martin applauded for auctioning London 2012 silver medal to help Ukrainian children

    Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next - gps

    Black Panther climbs tree to fight leopard; Find out what happened next

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Result date announced know what time will it be out gcw

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: Result date announced, know what time will it be out?

    Witness in Malegaon blast case retracts statement, refuses to identify accused - adt

    Witness in Malegaon blast case retracts statement, refuses to identify accused

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh to join Delhi Capitals DC squad after being ruled out of Pakistan tour-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh to join Delhi squad after being ruled out of Pakistan tour

    Recent Videos

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon