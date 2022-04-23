IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH: Deadly Hyderabad routs Bangalore, sends social media into delirium

On Saturday, SunRisers Hyderabad brushed aside Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in IPL 2022. As a result, social media went crazy while RCB was on the receiving end for heavily underperforming.

It was an extremely one-sided outing between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 36 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, RCB succumbed to a nine-wicket loss in a highly low-scoring encounter. As SRH scripted its fifth win in a row, social media went crazy with the match.

Winning the toss, SRH invited RCB to bat, but it was off to a torrid start, losing four wickets for just 20 within the fifth over of the powerplay, while Virat Kohli fell for his second consecutive golden duck of IPL 2022. Suyash Prabhudessai (15) and Shahbaz Ahmed (7) added 27 for the fifth wicket before the former fell to spinner Jagadeesha Suchith in the ninth. Thereon, it was like the floodgates were opened for RCB, as it was skittled for 68 by the 17th over, while Prabhudessai and Glenn Maxwell (12) were the only ones to enter double figures.

For SRH, pacers Marco Jansen and T Natarajan were on top, claiming three wickets each, while fellow pacer Umran Malik was heavily economical. In reply, SRH looked to finish things early. However, the pitch looked like a slow one, and the openers took a cautious approach. Abhishek Sharma (47) and Kane Williamson (16) put on 64 for the first wicket, while the former looked in good touch.

In the eighth, pacer Harshal Patel removed Abhishek, but to no avail, as the job was done by SRH by the over-end, with 72 balls to spare. It happened to be the fourth-biggest win in IPL to date in terms of balls to spare, while for SRH, it was the best, where as it was the largest against RCB. SRH has risen to the second spot in the points table.

Brief scores: RCB 68 in 16.1 overs (Prabhudessai- 15; Natarajan- 3/10; Jansen- 3/25) vs SRH 72/1 (Abhishek- 47; Harshal- 1/18) by nine wickets.