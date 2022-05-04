IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore faces off against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. Both teams remain in the hunt for the playoffs, as we present the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

It will be an engaging clash in the hands, as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be up against four-time defending champion Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 49. On Wednesday, the game will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The match will be vital for both sides, as they fight to remain in the playoffs race. Here are the hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more.

Current form

RCB has played ten matches, winning and losing five each, while it lost its previous game to the new team Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets. On the other hand, CSK is placed ninth, winning just three off nine and losing six, while it won its last match against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

RCB is loaded in its batting and is strong in the department. Although its bowling has not really fired, it does have the ammunition to do so. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will create an impact.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, CSK has a fierce bowling attack, which seems to have picked up late. As for its batting, it has been effective but needs to be more courageous. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, and MS Dhoni have a task at hand.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

While RCB is injury-free, CSK remains without all-rounder Moeen. In the 30 encounters so far between the two, CSK has a lead of 20-9, while in 29 IPL meetings, CSK leads 19-9. Of the 23 clashes in India, CSK is leading 16-6, while their only match in Pune saw CSK winning. The earlier game between them in IPL 2022 saw CSK walk away with the win.

Weather and pitch report

The Pune weather will be sizzling, with an expected temperature of around 23-29 degrees and a humidity of about 32%. The pitch will be somewhat on the slower side but will have enough for both departments. Anything around 160-170 will be competitive, while the side winning the toss will look to bowl first.

ALSO SEE: IPL 2022 - Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma impresses in pink again

Probable XI

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Uthappa, Rayudu, du Plessis, Dube, Gaikwad - Du Plessis and Gaikwad would nail it as openers, with Uthappa firing at number three, while Rayudu and Dube dominate in the middle order.

Wicketkeeper: Karthik - He has been in an explosive form with the bat, making him a must-have.

All-rounders: Jadeja, Ahmed - Jadeja will be effective in both departments, while Ahmed has been influential with his spins.

Bowlers: Bravo (vc), Patel, Hasaranga (c) - Hasaranga will rule with his leg-spins, making him the skipper, while Bravo and Patel have been consistent with their pace, whereas Bravo's efficacy makes him Hasaranga's deputy.

Match details

Date and day: May 4, 2022 (Wednesday)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: Chasing teams wins