IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin predicts more 'retired outs' after his historic call

It was a historic call from Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Playing for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Ashwin retired himself out to make way for fellow all-rounder Riyan Parag. While the move drew mixed responses, Ashwin has predicted more such movements globally in the format hereon.

Ashwin promoted himself to number six and played a 23-ball 28. As RR did not have enough runs on the board, Ashwin made his way for Parag to accelerate in the final over. Speaking on his historic move, he feels that the cricketing world is already late implementing the same, but it is all set to change hereon.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, "It might work sometimes, and it might not work sometimes. These things constantly happen in football, and we haven't cracked T20 cricket fully yet. It is a millennial sport. It is the next generation's sport. If you see in football, Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo frequently score goals. But, their team's goalkeeper should also save goals, and their defenders should defend well. Only then a Messi or Ronaldo will come into the limelight."

"T20, as a sport, is heading to the pinnacle where football is right now. Like the way they use substitutes, I did somewhat similar. We're already late, but I believe this will happen more in the coming days. I don't think it will be treated as a stigma like it was upon running someone out at the non-striker's end," added Ashwin.

Explaining further on the move, Ashwin presented, "It was a tactical move. Riyan Parag has been batting very well, and when [Krishnappa] Gowtham's over ended, I gave myself some time, about five to six balls, to see whether I can hit six or two fours. I tried to hit a few balls in the slot and mistimed slightly. I threw the kitchen sink at everything, but I couldn't get the timing going. Someone like Riyan Parag was waiting, and only ten balls were remaining. We could get a good score if he comes and hits even two sixes."