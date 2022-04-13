IPL 2022: What inspired CSK's Shivam Dube to play his unbeaten knock of 95 against RCB?

Shivam Dube played an aspiring knock of an unbeaten 95 to give CSK its first IPL 2022 win by defeating RCB. Meanwhile, he reveals what inspired him to play the knock.

It was a splendid batting performance from Shivam Dube for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His aspiring knock of an unbeaten 95 allowed CSK to register its maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. But what inspired him to play his knock?

Reasoning the same, Dube stated, "The [CSK] management has given me security and I always back my game. The ball I feel I can hit, I am hitting that delivery. And, since I am connecting well, my confidence is high. I am just trying to play my natural game."

After the match, Dube was involved in a chat with his CSK teammate Robin Uthappa. The latter played a classy knock of 88 and was involved in a record 165-run stand for the third wicket with the former, which was CSK's highest partnership to date. Dube commented that all he did was focus on the ball and hit it.

"I was trying to focus on the ball because that is my go-to point while batting. We started well. I was enjoying the partnership with you [Uthappa]. I'm used to this wicket. So, I know if the ball is slow or turning. I was backing myself to hit the ball well. I tried that only and was successful, and then I saw how you were hitting. I tried myself, and we were successful in the end also," Dube noted.

"Whatever I was trying to do for a long time, I can execute that now. You have to up that level here in whatever game I was playing at the Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket. I tried to stay balanced, not think much, and back myself. I am following my basic game rather than doing anything extra," added Dube.

Dube asserted that he and Uthappa went for the shots when the ball arrived in their zone. Meanwhile, the latter too added that he allowed the former to take control of the spinners and hit them away. "We felt that when the spinners came on to bowl, I would take a single and allow him to do his magic, and he did that. We've got the first win," concluded Uthappa.