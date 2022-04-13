Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: What inspired CSK's Shivam Dube to play his unbeaten knock of 95 against RCB?

    Shivam Dube played an aspiring knock of an unbeaten 95 to give CSK its first IPL 2022 win by defeating RCB. Meanwhile, he reveals what inspired him to play the knock.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: What inspired CSK Shivam Dube to play his unbeaten knock of 95 against RCB?-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    It was a splendid batting performance from Shivam Dube for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His aspiring knock of an unbeaten 95 allowed CSK to register its maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. But what inspired him to play his knock?

    Reasoning the same, Dube stated, "The [CSK] management has given me security and I always back my game. The ball I feel I can hit, I am hitting that delivery. And, since I am connecting well, my confidence is high. I am just trying to play my natural game."

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    After the match, Dube was involved in a chat with his CSK teammate Robin Uthappa. The latter played a classy knock of 88 and was involved in a record 165-run stand for the third wicket with the former, which was CSK's highest partnership to date. Dube commented that all he did was focus on the ball and hit it.

    "I was trying to focus on the ball because that is my go-to point while batting. We started well. I was enjoying the partnership with you [Uthappa]. I'm used to this wicket. So, I know if the ball is slow or turning. I was backing myself to hit the ball well. I tried that only and was successful, and then I saw how you were hitting. I tried myself, and we were successful in the end also," Dube noted.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - RAVINDRA JADEJA DEDICATES FIRST CSK WIN AS SKIPPER TO HIS WIFE

    "Whatever I was trying to do for a long time, I can execute that now. You have to up that level here in whatever game I was playing at the Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket. I tried to stay balanced, not think much, and back myself. I am following my basic game rather than doing anything extra," added Dube.

    Dube asserted that he and Uthappa went for the shots when the ball arrived in their zone. Meanwhile, the latter too added that he allowed the former to take control of the spinners and hit them away. "We felt that when the spinners came on to bowl, I would take a single and allow him to do his magic, and he did that. We've got the first win," concluded Uthappa.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 1:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS mumbai-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS, Match Prediction: Can Mumbai end its winless misery against a relentless Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube domination hands Chennai Super Kings maiden season win; netizens relieved-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Uthappa-Dube domination hands Chennai maiden season win; netizens relieved

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Chennai-Bangalore: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube's 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy

    IPL 2022: DC all-rounder Axar Patel reveals story behind spelling of his name snt

    IPL 2022: DC all-rounder Axar Patel reveals story behind spelling of his name

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya swimming pool time with son Agastya is cuteness overloaded-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's swimming pool time with son Agastya is 'cuteness overloaded'

    Recent Stories

    football 'What a manager': Fabregas lauds Chelsea boss Tuchel despite Champions League exit to Real Madrid snt

    'What a manager': Fabregas lauds Chelsea boss Tuchel despite Champions League exit

    Is Deepika Padukone jealous? Actress trolled for leaving city ahead of ex-boyfriend Ranbir, Alia's wedding RBA

    Is Deepika Padukone jealous? Actress trolled for leaving city ahead of ex-boyfriend Ranbir, Alia's wedding

    The Kashmir Files Vivek Agnihotri Pallavi Joshi get trolled for Bangkok video drb

    The Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi get trolled for Bangkok video; desh jal raha hai, says user

    Exchange Viktor Medvedchuk for captured Ukrainians Zelenskyy s offer to Russia gcw

    'Exchange Viktor Medvedchuk for captured Ukrainians': Zelenskyy's offer to Russia

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Ravindra Jadeja dedicates first CSK win as skipper to his wife after RCB success-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja dedicates first CSK win as skipper to his wife

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon