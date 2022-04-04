Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH: All-round Lucknow continues to pile misery on Hyderabad; netizens entertained

    Lucknow Super Giants tamed SunRisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in Match 12 of IPL 2022. SRH has suffered losses in its opening two games, while this thriller entertained netizens.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH: All-round Lucknow Super Giants continues to pile misery on SunRisers Hyderabad; netizens entertained-ayh
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 11:34 PM IST

    It was an amusing encounter between new side Lucknow Super Giants against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 12 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, LSG registered a 12-run win in a final-over thriller. It leaves SRH winless in its opening two matches while the meeting entertained netizens.

    While winning the toss, SRH skipper Kane Williamson opted to field. LSG was off to a high-strung start, losing three wickets by the fifth over of the powerplay, with 27 runs on the board. However, LSG skipper KL Rahul (68) and Deepak Hooda (51) put on an 87-run stand for the third wicket to bring LSG back in the innings.

    Both Rahul and Hooda scored their 28th and fifth IPL half-centuries during this phase, respectively. While Hooda fell in the 16th over to pacer Romario Shepherd, after 30 runs, at 144, Rahul departed to pacer T Natarajan in the 19th. Eventually, LSG finished at 169/7, with Ayush Badoni (19) being the final wicket to fall in the last ball.

    For SRH, Shepherd, Natarajan and off-spinner Washington Sundar claimed a couple each. In reply, SRH began on a shaky note as well, losing a couple by the sixth over of the PP at the score of 38. However, Rahul Tripathi (44) and Aiden Markram (12) put on 44 runs for the third wicket before the latter fell in the 11th over to spinner Krunal Pandya.

    At 95, Tripathi was dismissed by the same man in the 14th, while Nicholas Pooran (34) and Sundar (16*) contributed 48 for the fifth wicket before the former was sent back by pacer Avesh Khan in the 18th. The incoming batters could hardly add much, as SRH lost three wickets in the final over to fall short by 12 runs. For LSG, Avesh claimed four, which was his best IPL figure, while he was also the most economical one from his side.
    Brief scores: LSG 169/7 (Rahul- 68, Hooda- 51; Natarajan- 2/26) beats SRH 157/9 (Tripathi- 44, Pooran- 34; Avesh-4/24) by 12 runs.

