Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH: Rahul-Hooda 50s help Lucknow bounce back, fans laud

    Lucknow Super Giants is facing off against SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of IPL 2022. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda have scored half-centuries each to put LSG in control, as fans have lauded their batting.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH, super giants-sunrisers: kl Rahul-deepak Hooda 50s help Lucknow bounce back against hyderabad, fans laud-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 9:11 PM IST

    New team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) managed to make a significant recovery during Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Being played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda slammed their respective half-centuries. As LSG recovered from a poor start, fans lauded the duo.

    While Rahul scored his 50 off 40 deliveries, including five fours, Hooda scored the same off 31 balls, hitting three fours and sixes each. While it was Rahul's 28th IPL half-century, Hooda slammed his fifth before getting dismissed to pacer Romario Shepherd in the 16th over for 51. Meanwhile, Rahul is continuing with his sublime batting.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    It seems like Rahul is back to his best following a rough start to IPL 2022. He managed to score just 40 runs in the opening couple of matches, while he was dismissed for a hapless duck in the first game against fellow new side Gujarat Titans (GT). In the meantime, fans were relieved to see Rahul back in form.

    As for the match, SRH skipper Kane Williamson opted to bowl, as LSG was off to a horrid start, losing three wickets by the fifth over of the powerplay. However, Rahul and Hooda played intelligent and thoughtful cricket thereon to put on a vital 87-run partnership for the third wicket, bringing LSG back into the innings.
    Brief scores: LSG 137/4 in 14 overs (Rahul- 62; Hooda- 51; Shepherd- 2/25) vs SRH.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 10:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    south africa vs bangladesh 1st test Paul Adams 'honoured' after Keshav Maharaj breaks the legendary spinner's record snt

    South Africa's Paul Adams 'honoured' after Keshav Maharaj breaks the legendary spinner's record

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should KL Rahul play as a finisher for Lucknow Super Giants LSG? Sunil Gavaskar comments-ayh

    IPL 2022: Should KL Rahul play as a finisher for LSG? Sunil Gavaskar comments

    From Sangakkara to Karunaratne - Sri Lanka's cricket fraternity react to economic crisis snt

    From Sangakkara to Karunaratne - Sri Lanka's cricket fraternity react to economic crisis

    Who will challenge Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win?-ayh

    Who will challenge Reigns after WrestleMania 38 for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG hyderabad-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG, Match Prediction: Hyderabad eyes comeback win over confident Lucknow

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022: From winner to participating teams - here's a look at the prize money snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: From winner to participating teams - here's a look at the prize money

    Uphold integrity of tennis: ATP's strongest warning after Kyrgios, Zverev incidents of misconduct snt

    Uphold integrity of tennis: ATP's strongest warning after Kyrgios, Zverev incidents of misconduct

    Watch Toddler drinks sparkling water for the first time; her reaction is too adorable to miss-tgy

    Watch: Toddler drinks sparkling water for the first time; her reaction is too adorable to miss

    Man United dressing room 'split' over Erik ten Hag's likely appointed as manager report snt

    Man United dressing room 'split' over Erik ten Hag's likely appointed as manager - Report

    Now or never: IPCC report warns on critical temperature limit, emissions must decline by 2025-dnm

    Now or never: IPCC report warns on critical temperature limit, emissions must decline by 2025

    Recent Videos

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Video Icon
    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon