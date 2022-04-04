IPL 2022, LSG vs SRH: Rahul-Hooda 50s help Lucknow bounce back, fans laud

Lucknow Super Giants is facing off against SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of IPL 2022. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda have scored half-centuries each to put LSG in control, as fans have lauded their batting.

New team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) managed to make a significant recovery during Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). Being played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, skipper KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda slammed their respective half-centuries. As LSG recovered from a poor start, fans lauded the duo.

While Rahul scored his 50 off 40 deliveries, including five fours, Hooda scored the same off 31 balls, hitting three fours and sixes each. While it was Rahul's 28th IPL half-century, Hooda slammed his fifth before getting dismissed to pacer Romario Shepherd in the 16th over for 51. Meanwhile, Rahul is continuing with his sublime batting.

It seems like Rahul is back to his best following a rough start to IPL 2022. He managed to score just 40 runs in the opening couple of matches, while he was dismissed for a hapless duck in the first game against fellow new side Gujarat Titans (GT). In the meantime, fans were relieved to see Rahul back in form.

As for the match, SRH skipper Kane Williamson opted to bowl, as LSG was off to a horrid start, losing three wickets by the fifth over of the powerplay. However, Rahul and Hooda played intelligent and thoughtful cricket thereon to put on a vital 87-run partnership for the third wicket, bringing LSG back into the innings.

Brief scores: LSG 137/4 in 14 overs (Rahul- 62; Hooda- 51; Shepherd- 2/25) vs SRH.