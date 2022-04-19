Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar after Faf du Plessis hits 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6

    On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore is facing off against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis fell short of his century by just four runs, but netizens roared for him.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar despite Faf du Plessis falling short of century 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6 against Lucknow-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 9:44 PM IST

    It has been an engaging batting performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Being played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis played an attractive knock of 96. Despite falling short of his century, netizens roared for him.

    Du Plessis's knock of 96 came off 64 balls, which included 11 fours and a couple of sixes, at a strike rate of 150.00. He fell to Windies pacer Jason Holder in the final over after being caught by Marcus Stoinis in what would have been his maiden IPL ton. It was the second time he got out at 96 in the tournament to date, while it remains its top score in the same.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs RCB (Match 31)

    Interestingly, du Plessis now has the highest score by a player in his 100th IPL innings. The South African opener has scored the most runs for RCB this season, amassing 250 in seven innings at an average of 35.71 and a strike rate of 132.27, including a couple of half-centuries. This knock was his 24th IPL 50.

    Overall, du Plessis is the second-highest run-scorer this season in the IPL, 125 behind current Orange Cap holder English wicketkeeper-opener Jos Buttler. As for the match, RCB was put to bat first and managed a defendable total of 181/6, thanks to the South African's 96, while pacers Holder and Dushmantha Chameera claimed a couple for LSG, with the former being the most economical.
    Brief scores: RCB 181/6 (Du Plessis- 96; Holder- 2/25) vs LSG.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 9:46 PM IST
