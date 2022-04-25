Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century

    KL Rahul slammed his fourth IPL century and the second of IPL 2022, both coming against Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper is on Cloud 9 after his feat.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century against Mumbai Indians-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 1:34 PM IST

    It was a sensational batting show by wicketkeeper-opener and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul. On Sunday, he slammed his fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) century and the second of IPL 2022, with both coming against record former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI). Meanwhile, Rahul was on Could 9 following his latest performance at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

    Rahul played a starry knock of an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 166.13. As a result:

    • He is the joint third-highest ton-scorer in IPL to date (4).
    • He is the second-fastest to the fourth IPL century (93 innings) after Jos Buttler (73 innings).
    • He is the joint-most Indian centurion in Twenty20s (T20s) along with Rohit Sharma (6).
    • He has scored the most 50-plus scores vs MI (8).
    • He is the first batter to score three tons against a side in the T20s.
    • He is the second after Virat Kohli to score double centuries against a side in an IPL season.
    • He is the second Indian to hit an IPL ton vs MI after Yusuf Pathan.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs MI (Match 37)

    During the presentation, Rahul said about his performance, "I tried to stay in the moment and see what's expected from me. Fingers crossed, I can carry on doing the same thing. We do back deep with Holder walking in at No. 8, and he has hardly batted. You can play freely and take more chances when you have that depth."

    Speaking about the performance from LSG, Rahul mentioned, "We were very clear going into the auctions - I'm big on having all-rounders in the team. Having them in the team makes my life easier with the options. With this team, we do bat deep. [Jason] Holder is batting at eight. With the depth, you can play a bit more freely. That's probably the only reason."

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 1:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK punjab-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Match Prediction: Chennai looks to gain more wins to stay in playoffs contention

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul century-led Lucknow Super Giants hands 8th loss to Mumbai Indians, netizens in disbelief-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Rahul's century-led Lucknow hands 8th loss to Mumbai, netizens in disbelief

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI, lucknow super giants-mumbai indians: KL Rahul slams second season century; Twitter charmed-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul slams 2nd season century; Twitter charmed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: What are the Rajasthan Royals players doing by wearing dhoti?-ayh

    IPL 2022: What are the Rajasthan Royals players doing by wearing dhoti?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic spend their life inside the bubble-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic spend their life inside the bubble

    Recent Stories

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MP-MLA Rana couple moves to Bombay HC seeking cancellation of FIR against them - adt

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MP-MLA Rana couple moves to Bombay HC seeking cancellation of FIR against them

    NCP leader seeks HM Shah's nod to read Hanuman Chalisa and Namaz outside PM's house - adt

    NCP leader seeks HM Shah's nod to read Hanuman Chalisa and Namaz outside PM's house

    football la liga 'Need to keep going': Xavi reminds Barcelona about Champions League goal Rayo Vallecano snt

    'Need to keep going': Xavi reminds Barcelona about Champions League goal

    Want to claim a loan against FD All you need to know gcw

    Want to claim a loan against FD? All you need to know

    Anushka Sharma all set for 'Chakda Xpress'; actress is playing Jhulan Goswami (Video) RBA

    Anushka Sharma all set for 'Chakda Xpress'; actress is playing Jhulan Goswami (Video)

    Recent Videos

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians MI squad - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: I have full faith in the Mumbai Indians squad - Zaheer Khan

    Video Icon
    Watch Here is how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Watch: Here's how a solar eclipse on Mars looks like

    Video Icon
    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon