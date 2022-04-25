IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century

KL Rahul slammed his fourth IPL century and the second of IPL 2022, both coming against Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper is on Cloud 9 after his feat.

It was a sensational batting show by wicketkeeper-opener and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul. On Sunday, he slammed his fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) century and the second of IPL 2022, with both coming against record former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI). Meanwhile, Rahul was on Could 9 following his latest performance at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rahul played a starry knock of an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 166.13. As a result:

He is the joint third-highest ton-scorer in IPL to date (4).

He is the second-fastest to the fourth IPL century (93 innings) after Jos Buttler (73 innings).

He is the joint-most Indian centurion in Twenty20s (T20s) along with Rohit Sharma (6).

He has scored the most 50-plus scores vs MI (8).

He is the first batter to score three tons against a side in the T20s.

He is the second after Virat Kohli to score double centuries against a side in an IPL season.

He is the second Indian to hit an IPL ton vs MI after Yusuf Pathan.

FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs MI (Match 37)

During the presentation, Rahul said about his performance, "I tried to stay in the moment and see what's expected from me. Fingers crossed, I can carry on doing the same thing. We do back deep with Holder walking in at No. 8, and he has hardly batted. You can play freely and take more chances when you have that depth."

Speaking about the performance from LSG, Rahul mentioned, "We were very clear going into the auctions - I'm big on having all-rounders in the team. Having them in the team makes my life easier with the options. With this team, we do bat deep. [Jason] Holder is batting at eight. With the depth, you can play a bit more freely. That's probably the only reason."