IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Rahul's century-led Lucknow hands 8th loss to Mumbai, netizens in disbelief

Mumbai Indians were beaten by Lucknow Super Giants by 36 runs in IPL 2022 on Sunday. KL Rahul's century did the trick, while netizens were in disbelief by MI's eighth straight loss.

Former five-time champion Mumbai Indians (MI) could not find a way to win it, as it lost to new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 37 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, MI suffered a 36-run defeat, courtesy of LSG skipper KL Rahul's superb unbeaten century. Also, LSG's all-round bowling attack made things look easy, while netizens were left in disbelief.

Winning the toss, MI skipper Rohit Sharma asked LSG to bat first. Although LSG lost Quinton de Kock (10) early to pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth over of the powerplay, with 27 runs on the board, skipper-opener Rahul (103*) and Manish Pandey (22) added 58 for the second wicket before the latter was sent back by pacer Kieron Pollard in the 12th. LSG lost some quick wickets thereon and was 121/5 by the 16th.

However, Rahul and Ayush Badoni (14) put on 47 for the sixth wicket before the latter fell to pacer Riley Meredith in the final over, as LSG finished on a par total of 168/6. At the same time, Rahul slammed his fourth IPL century and the second for the season, scripting some records in the process. As for MI, Pollard and Meredith claimed a couple each, while the former was heavily economical too.

In reply, MI started promising, with Ishan Kishan (8) and Rohit (39) putting on 49 for the opening wicket, while it was in the eighth when the former fell to leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi. It was quickly down to 67/4 by the 12th before Tilak Varma (38) and Pollard (19) added 57 for the fifth to keep MI in the chase. However, pacer Jason Holder got rid of the former in the 18th, as the floodgates were opened for MI there.

Eventually, MI finished at 132/8, as its record losing streak continued. Leg-spinner Krunal Pandya was the star, bagging three wickets, while pacer Dushmantha Chameera was heavily economical. The defeat ruled out MI from the playoffs race.

Brief scores: PBKS 168/6 (Rahul- 103; Pollard- 2/8) beats MI 132/8 (Rohit- 39, Varma- 38; Krunal- 3/19) by 36 runs.