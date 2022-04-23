Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks

    Hardik Pandya is having a terrific IPL 2022 with Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, his wife Natasa Stankovic is showing off her summer fashion looks.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shows off her summer fashion looks-ayh
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 4:41 PM IST

    It has been a fantastic start for Hardik Pandya in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), as he leads new side Gujarat Titans (GT). Moreover, with his team winning, he contributes with the bat and ball. Meanwhile, his Serbian Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic is also having a decent time during this period.

    Recently, Natasa shared a video of her where she was flaunting her summer looks. She is seen wearing a light black single-piece dress, while her stylish white handbag makes her look more fashionable. "#OOTD ✨", she captioned. However, it doesn't seem clear considering that black is not the perfect colour for Indian summers.

    Earlier, Natasa had portrayed another style of her summer look, especially for going swimming. She is seen wearing a black monokini, along with jeans and a black hat. She also flaunted her summer looks at the stadium, where she was seen wearing a black shirt and black trousers, along with a red hat, which seems confusing again as to her obsession with black during summers.

    However, Natasa did give the summer vibes with one of her swimming pool looks. She shared her picture in a white bikini, as she indeed looked stylish and ready for summer. She captioned the pictures, "Haye garmi 🔥 (Oh summer)".

    In yet another perfect summer look, Natasa was seen wearing a white shirt and a half-belly top, along with grey trousers. Meanwhile, red could also be a good colour for the season, especially in the swimming pool, as portrayed by her here.

