IPL 2022, DC vs RR: Jos Buttler enjoying the best form of life after 3rd season century

Rajasthan Royals rode to another IPL 2022 win, over Delhi Capitals, on Friday, thanks to another fine century from Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, he is enjoying the form of his life.

It was another top win for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, RR won the game by 15 runs, thanks to another lavish century from Jos Buttler. Meanwhile, the Englishman has admitted that he is enjoying the form of his life.

Buttler played a superb knock of 116 off 65 deliveries, including nine fours and sixes each, along with a strike rate of 178.46. It happened to be his third ton of IPL 2022 and the fourth in the tournament. He became the second IPL player to slam successive centuries after Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 2020, while he is also the fastest to score four in just eight innings. FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - DC vs RR (Match 34)

Buttler was also involved in a 155-run opening stand with Devdutt Padikkal, which happened to be the highest partnership for RR. The Englishman is also the second player after Wasim Jaffer to slam a ton in all three Mumbai grounds. Undoubtedly, he was adjudged the Man of the Match for this match-winning knock.

"Was a special knock; enjoyed it. I love this stadium. It was a fantastic atmosphere. My first IPL was here with the Mumbai Indians. I am enjoying the best form of my life. I need to continue with this form all the way through. The ball swung in the first over, and it was a bit tricky. You need to soak up that pressure and come through it. Once you get through it, the confidence comes back," Buttler said after the victory. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

