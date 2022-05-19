IPL 2022: 'Father didn't eat for 2-3 days' - KKR's Rinku Singh on his injury layoff

Rinku Singh has been phenomenal for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. As KKR is knocked out of the playoffs race, he explains how his family struggled during his injury layoff.

It is another bitter end to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On Wednesday, it suffered a marginal two-run defeat to new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 66 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai, thus ending its qualification chances for the playoffs. Despite the defeat, uncapped Indian KKR batter Rinku Singh drew attention for his quickfire knock of a 15-ball 40 that kept KKR's hopes alive until the final ball. Meanwhile, after the match, Rinku talked about his injury layoff and how his family struggled due to it.

In 2019, Rinku was also suspended for three months by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for participating in a Twenty20 (T20) competition in Abu Dhabi without BCCI's permission. Despite all the setbacks, Rinku crawled his way up into the KKR side in IPL 2022. While he suffered injuries in the last five years, he revealed that his father did not eat for two to three days after learning about his injury. This season, he has collected 174 runs in seven innings at an average of 34.80 and a strike rate of 148.71. He has a top score of an unbeaten 42.

"Staying away from cricket for so long made me unhappy. My father refused to eat anything for two-three days. I tried to make him understand that it's just an injury, which happens in cricket. I happen to be the sole breadwinner of my life, and when incidents like that happen, it becomes worrisome," Rinku said in a KKR video on social media.

"I trained hard as per my body language. The [KKR] team always backed me up and never made me feel down. Last year was somewhat tough as I suffered a knee injury during the Vijay Hazare Trophy while running a double. The moment I collapsed, I had IPL in my thoughts. I was informed that I would need an operation that would keep me out for six-seven months. Although disappointed, I had the self-belief to recover quickly," concluded Rinku.