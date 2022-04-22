Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, DC vs RR, Match Prediction: Delhi looks to ride on high-flying momentum against Rajasthan

    On Friday, Delhi Capitals will be up against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. DC will look to ride on its high-flying momentum from the Punjab Kings (PBKS) win. Here is the match preview and predicted winner.

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 22, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 34 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness Delhi Capitals (DC) go head-on with former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). It will occur at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. It is a thrilling clash, especially since DC is riding on colossal confidence as we present the match preview and the predicted winner.

    Current form
    DC is placed sixth in the points table, winning and losing three each in six matches, while it thumped Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets with 57 balls to spare in its last game. On the other hand, RR is ranked third, having won four from six and lost two, while it won its last game against fellow former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven runs.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    DC remains a balanced side, while its bowling appears to be its strength. Nevertheless, its batting possesses stars heavily and cannot be considered weak. The likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will be looking to impact.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    As for RR, it is bowling-dominated. Regardless, its batting cannot be considered clumsy, as it does possess some good talent. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult will be looking to rule.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    No team is suffering from injury concerns. In 24 meetings between the two, both are square at 12-12, while in 19 encounters in India, RR leads 11-8. Also, in their two clashes at Wankhede, RR has had the upper hand in both.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Mumbai weather will be sizzling, with an expected temperature of between 29-37 degrees and 45% humidity. The Wankhede track generally favours the batters but might get slow as the game progresses, while dew will compel the sides to chase.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: DC will go into the next game against RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav

    Probable XI
    DC:     Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
    RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Pranand Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Warner, Hetmyer, Shaw - Warner and Shaw will give a blazing start, while Hetmyer will fire at number three.
    Wicketkeepers: Buttler (c), Samson, Pant - The three men have been in deadly form, while Buttler is a no-brainer here for his consistency, making him the skipper.
    All-rounders: Axar, Lalit - While Axar has been impactful with his leg-spins, Lalit has been doing great with the bat.
    Bowlers: Chahal (vc), Kuldeep, Ahmed - Chahal and Kuldeep are ruling with their spins, while Chahal's reliability makes him Buttler's deputy, whereas Ahmed has been thorough with his demanding pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 22, 2022 (Friday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: RR wins, thanks to their dominant team

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

