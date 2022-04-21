IPL 2022: DC will go into the next game against RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav

Delhi Capitals will face off against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. Lalit Yadav has asserted that DC will head into the game with confidence attained from the Punjab Kings' domination.

After a thumping outing against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals will be taking on former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 34 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). It will happen at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Meanwhile, DC all-rounder Lalit Yadav has affirmed that the team is oozing confidence and would carry it into the game against RR.

DC is coming off a resounding win over PBKS in Match 32 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The former managed to outplay the latter by nine wickets with 57 balls to spare in a low-scoring encounter. DC stunned everyone with the win, given that it was troubled by some COVID cases in its camp.

Speaking about the PBKS win, Lalit noted, "This win is vital from a momentum point of view. We were looking for momentum since the start, we've played good cricket so far, but we were not consistent. In this game, we were consistent in all three departments, which we were looking for. It was a much-needed win. It will lift the team's confidence going ahead. And, it has created a good atmosphere in the camp."

"We just discussed enjoying the game and giving our 100%. We were focusing on the match. We also had one training session the other day, so it's not that we didn't have any practice at all. We didn't know whether the match would happen or not, but overall, we were confident about our abilities," he added.

Lalit stated that the vibe in the team is positive currently. He feels that this atmosphere is critical, especially while playing a game within a couple of days. "They [RR] have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament and have been playing quality cricket. However, we will focus on ourselves. We will go with our plans and try to execute them," he concluded.