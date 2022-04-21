Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: DC will go into the next game against RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav

    Delhi Capitals will face off against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. Lalit Yadav has asserted that DC will head into the game with confidence attained from the Punjab Kings' domination.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals DC will go into the next game against Rajasthan Royals RR with confidence - Lalit Yadav-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 5:27 PM IST

    After a thumping outing against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals will be taking on former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 34 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). It will happen at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Meanwhile, DC all-rounder Lalit Yadav has affirmed that the team is oozing confidence and would carry it into the game against RR.

    DC is coming off a resounding win over PBKS in Match 32 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. The former managed to outplay the latter by nine wickets with 57 balls to spare in a low-scoring encounter. DC stunned everyone with the win, given that it was troubled by some COVID cases in its camp.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Speaking about the PBKS win, Lalit noted, "This win is vital from a momentum point of view. We were looking for momentum since the start, we've played good cricket so far, but we were not consistent. In this game, we were consistent in all three departments, which we were looking for. It was a much-needed win. It will lift the team's confidence going ahead. And, it has created a good atmosphere in the camp."

    "We just discussed enjoying the game and giving our 100%. We were focusing on the match. We also had one training session the other day, so it's not that we didn't have any practice at all. We didn't know whether the match would happen or not, but overall, we were confident about our abilities," he added.

    ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022 - Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Lalit stated that the vibe in the team is positive currently. He feels that this atmosphere is critical, especially while playing a game within a couple of days. "They [RR] have been one of the most consistent teams in the tournament and have been playing quality cricket. However, we will focus on ourselves. We will go with our plans and try to execute them," he concluded.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 5:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs CSK mumbai-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Match Prediction: Who will gain the upper hand in IPL's El Classico?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: All-round Delhi Capitals crushes lacklustre Punjab Kings; fans stunned-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS: All-round Delhi crushes lacklustre Punjab; fans stunned

    Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket; social media gets emotional-ayh

    Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket; social media gets emotional

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma groove in their latest video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma groove in their latest video

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs PBKS delhi-punjab Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC vs PBKS, Match Prediction - Will COVID scare derail Delhi's momentum against Punjab?

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his Heropanti drb

    Amitabh Bachchan’s inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his ‘Heropanti’

    Chelsea fans go berserk after Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Martin Broughton's bid snt

    Chelsea fans go berserk after Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams join Broughton's bid

    Exclusive Rakhi Sawant says, 'SORRY, I don't want to hurt anyone'; actress never made fun of tribal community RBA

    Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant says, 'SORRY, I don't want to hurt anyone'; actress never made fun of tribal community

    Gesture recognition to whiteboard Zoom announces new features for better experience gcw

    Gesture recognition to whiteboard: Zoom announces new features for better experience

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28 Here s everything you need to know gcw

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to launch on April 28; Here's everything you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon