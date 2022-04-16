IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Fans hail Maxwell-Karthik after clinical batting display against Delhi

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Royal Challengers Bangalore is taking on Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 on Saturday. Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik's half-centuries have put RCB on top, with fans hailing them.

    First Published Apr 16, 2022, 9:45 PM IST

    It was a top batting show from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, RCB has posted a respectable total of 189/5. Meanwhile, fans have hailed Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik for their commendable half-century display.

    As for Maxwell, he scored 55 off 34 deliveries, including seven fours and a couple of sixes, at a strike rate of 161.76. While he is playing his 99th IPL match, he possesses the third-best strike rate in the tournament after the 99th game (152.91). Above him are Sunil Narine - 168.82 and Virender Sehwag - 156.58.

    On the other hand, Karthik played a praiseworthy knock of an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls, including five fours and sixes each, along with a strike rate of 194.12. Notably, he was involved in the third-highest partnership for the sixth wicket in the tournament - 97* along with Shahbaz Ahmed. The top two are: 122* - Ambati Rayudu-Kieron Pollard, 104 - David Hussey-Wriddhiman Saha.

    As for the match, RCB was put to bat first, and it was because of Maxwell and Karthik that it posted the moral total of 189/5, while Ahmed (32*) too played his part. For DC, it has been a consolidated bowling effort, with four bowlers claiming a wicket each, with pacer Shardul Thakur being economical.
    Brief scores: RCB 189/5 (Maxwell- 55, Ahmed- 32, Karthik- 66; Thakur- 1/27) vs DC.

