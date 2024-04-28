Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Virat Kohli's batting position key to India's T20 World Cup prospects: Irfan Pathan

    The discussion around Virat Kohli's batting position intensifies as former cricket stars offer contrasting views on its impact on India's T20 World Cup chances. With insights from Irfan Pathan and Matthew Hayden, the debate underscores the critical role Kohli's placement plays in shaping India's strategy and team composition for the upcoming tournament.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    The debate over Virat Kohli's batting position intensifies as former cricketers weigh in on India's T20 World Cup strategy. While Kohli typically occupies the No. 3 spot in white-ball cricket, concerns arise about its impact on India's lineup for the upcoming T20 World Cup in 2024.

    Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan suggests that pairing Kohli with skipper Rohit Sharma at the top could pave the way for explosive hitters like Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube further down the order. However, Pathan acknowledges the trade-off: sacrificing an extra bowling option for a stronger batting lineup.

    Alternatively, if Kohli were to open the innings, it would streamline the team's composition, potentially accommodating additional batting firepower. Yet, this adjustment poses its own challenges, particularly in the selection of playing XI.

    Pathan emphasises the need to utilize Yashasvi Jaiswal's underrated leg-breaks to maintain a balanced bowling attack, especially considering the absence of bowlers in the top six batsmen.

    Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden echoes Pathan's sentiment, advocating for Kohli's presence in the powerplay overs to leverage his batting prowess alongside Jaiswal. Hayden emphasizes the critical nature of this selection decision for India's T20 World Cup aspirations.

    In light of these discussions, the importance of Kohli's batting position emerges as a pivotal factor in India's quest for T20 World Cup glory.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
