    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India and Windies meet on Wednesday in the final ODI in Trinidad and Tobago. Ahead of the same, check out the best Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, predictions and more.

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more
    Ayush Gupta
    Port of Spain, First Published Jul 27, 2022, 4:52 PM IST

    With the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series already in the bag, India and Windies will face off again in the third and final ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Wednesday, with different purposes. While the visitors would aim for a clean sweep, the hosts would look to avoid the embarrassment, which couple prove to be shattering for them. Nevertheless, both sides would leave no stones unturned to come out on top in this game despite being a dead rubber. On the same note, we present the best Fantasy XI, the probable XI, the result prediction and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.
    WI: Shai Hope (vc & wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh and Jayden Seales.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Dhawan, Pooran, Iyer and Gill
    Dhawan and Gill will be explosive as openers, with Iyer firing at number three, while Pooran has been handy in the middle order. Iyer's comeback to form makes him the deputy captain.

    Wicketkeeper: Hope
    While he was in a tough competition with Samson, given how he has batted in the series, it has been technically more impressive than the latter, thus making the cut.

    All-rounders: Axar, Mayers and Shepherd
    Axar has been nailing it across departments, which is a surprise, making him a must-have here, while Mayers has been highly impactful as an opener, making him a no-brainer and the skipper. On the other hand, Shepherd has been convenient with his fast bowling and will keep up with the consistency here.

    Bowlers: Chahal, Hosein and Joseph
    Chahal is a must-have because of his cogent leg-spins with the white ball, whereas Hosein and Joseph have been poignant and skilful with their pace in the two matches so far and will be backed to make another substantial impact in this tie.

    Match details
    Date and day:     July 27, 2022 (Wednesday)
    Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
    Time: 7:00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): DD Sports
    Where to watch (Online): FanCode
    Prediction: India sails through with its comfy form

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2022, 4:52 PM IST
