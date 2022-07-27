IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

India and Windies meet on Wednesday in the final ODI in Trinidad and Tobago. Ahead of the same, check out the best Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, predictions and more.

With the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series already in the bag, India and Windies will face off again in the third and final ODI at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Wednesday, with different purposes. While the visitors would aim for a clean sweep, the hosts would look to avoid the embarrassment, which couple prove to be shattering for them. Nevertheless, both sides would leave no stones unturned to come out on top in this game despite being a dead rubber. On the same note, we present the best Fantasy XI, the probable XI, the result prediction and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

WI: Shai Hope (vc & wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh and Jayden Seales.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Dhawan, Pooran, Iyer and Gill

Dhawan and Gill will be explosive as openers, with Iyer firing at number three, while Pooran has been handy in the middle order. Iyer's comeback to form makes him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeeper: Hope

While he was in a tough competition with Samson, given how he has batted in the series, it has been technically more impressive than the latter, thus making the cut.

All-rounders: Axar, Mayers and Shepherd

Axar has been nailing it across departments, which is a surprise, making him a must-have here, while Mayers has been highly impactful as an opener, making him a no-brainer and the skipper. On the other hand, Shepherd has been convenient with his fast bowling and will keep up with the consistency here.

Bowlers: Chahal, Hosein and Joseph

Chahal is a must-have because of his cogent leg-spins with the white ball, whereas Hosein and Joseph have been poignant and skilful with their pace in the two matches so far and will be backed to make another substantial impact in this tie.

Match details

Date and day: July 27, 2022 (Wednesday)

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): DD Sports

Where to watch (Online): FanCode

Prediction: India sails through with its comfy form