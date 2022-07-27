IND vs WI 2022, 3rd ODI: India eyes clean sweep as Windies aims to finish on a high

India and Windies will face off in the final ODI in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday. The former will aim for a clean sweep, while the latter would like to finish the series on a high.

A ruthless Team India is unlikely to take its foot off the gas as it aims to top up a world-record-winning feat, eyeing another clean sweep against the Windies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on Wednesday. India scripted a world record on Sunday by sealing its 12th straight series win in the ODIs against the Windies, which is the most against any side. In this backdrop, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid might be enticed to try out some of the players from the reserve bench, besides maintaining a delicate balance between the momentum and bench strength test.

In the batting, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is doubtful to replace fellow opener Shubman Gill, who is unlikely to sit out after a couple of fine innings of 64 and 43. Gaikwad had a whole South Africa tour, where he looked distinctly inelegant against the quality pace attack of the Proteas. While his Indian Premier League (IPL) credentials have kept him in the mix, chances of the Indian cricket establishment investing in him short-term look murky.

ALSO READ: 'Virat Kohli is a match winner and a proven one' - Robin Uthappa

Top-order batter Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson have also hit the straps with half-centuries in the earlier game. Suryakumar Yadav is not expected to warm the bench at the expense of wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan despite his twin letdowns in the opening couple of matches.

Kishan is seen as a timer of the ball who can use the Powerplay overs well, as he generally hits over the in-field. He isn't a power hitter, so Samson becomes a more acceptable option despite being left-handed. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, as the designated vice-captain, was the first choice all-rounder in this series before a knee niggle ruled him out of the opening couple of games.

ALSO READ: India vs WI, 2nd ODI - Axar Patel breaks MS Dhoni's 17-year-old record in series-clinching win

It is still unclear whether Jadeja will be available for the final match, as fellow all-rounder Axar Patel could feel hard done by, especially after his heroics in the previous game. However, if skipper-cum-opener Shikhar Dhawan wants to play a couple of left-arm spinners, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal could be rested. However, that could cost variety in the bowling attack.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh had issues with his groin during the England ODIs, but since he is a left-arm seamer, he could be tried out in place of pacer Avesh Khan, who was slightly expensive in the last match, leaking 54 runs in his six overs without any success. Pacers Avesh and Prasidh Krishna have a similar hit-deck bowling style, getting deliveries to breed up from the back of length or good length. One among the two is likely to start in the eleven.

ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 2nd ODI - Twitter appreciates Shai Hope's century as Windies posts 311/6

As far as the Windies is concerned, it has capable players but has failed to fire as a unit. It depends too much on the individual brilliance of Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell or Romario Shepherd. More importantly, the team hasn't shown soundness to win meaningful moments that can impact the match's outcome.

Windies could do well to use the experience of all-rounder Jason Holder in the series' final game. The hosts would aim to end their ODI losing streak, which has stretched to eight games, including a 0-3 loss against Bangladesh in the preceding series at home.

ALSO READ: Angelo Mathews receives unique 100th Test cap; becomes 6th Sri Lankan to play so

Squads

WI: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shai Hope (vc & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales and Hayden Walsh.

IND: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Match details

Date and day: July 27, 2022 (Wednesday)

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): DD Sports

Where to watch (Online): FanCode

(With inputs from PTI)