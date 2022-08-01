IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: Start time pushed back by 2 hours, here's why

India and Windies are set to lock horns in the second T20I in St Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday. However, the start time has been pushed back by two hours. Here's why....

It was a dominating win for Team India in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against the Windies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on Friday, as the former won impressively by 68 runs, drawing first blood in the five-match series. The second game is set to be played at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis on Monday, as the visitors would be looking to script another thorough win to put themselves in the driver's seat besides piling pressure on the hosts. However, the start of the second game has been pushed back by a couple of hours.

According to ESPNCricinfo, "significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad" has delayed the match's start time. While the game was scheduled to get underway at 10.30 AM local time (8 PM IST), it has now been pushed back to 12.30 PM local time (10 PM IST).

The third T20I will also be played at the same venue on Tuesday. The final couple of games are scheduled to be played at Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday and Sunday. However, there seems to be uncertainty in the final two matches, as the players are yet to get their visas to the United States of America (USA). At the same time, the delay has prompted Cricket Windies (CWI) to think of alternate plans.

Reflecting on the opening T20I, senior Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar considered, "If you look at our score, it was quite a good one. We were not expecting that many runs after looking at the pitch. But, the way DK [Dinesh Karthik] batted to take us to that total gave us confidence that we had the runs we could defend. Then, how we bowled and assessed the conditions, especially against batters who hit many boundaries, was heartening."