    IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India is taking on Windies in the second T20I in St Kitts and Nevis on Monday. Here are the ideal Fantasy XI picks, probables, predictions and more.

    Ayush Gupta
    Basseterre, First Published Aug 1, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

    The opening Twenty20 International (T20I) turned out to be one-sided, with India trumping the Windies by 68 runs. The Men in Blue hopes to continue with the same momentum, taking on the Caribbean side in the second T20I at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis on Monday. India has been on a roll in the format and will look to pile more pressure on the Windies. However, the hosts will not be backing down quickly, while the visitors cannot afford to be complacent, despite the shaky form of Windies. In the same light, we present the ideal Fantasy XI picks and probable XI, along with match predictions and other details regarding the game.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi.
    WI: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Obed McCoy.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar explains what brought him back to rhythm

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit (c), Hetmyer and Brooks
    Rohit and Brooks will be off to a flyer, while Hetmyer will be dominant in the middle order. Rohit's sublime form makes him the skipper.

    Wicketkeeper: Karthik
    He is the only lad who makes the cut here, given his effective form in the format, especially as a finisher and following his fireworks in the last game.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022, 2nd T20I - India looks to continue winning momentum against unfortunate Windies

    All-rounder: Jadeja
    Jadeja has been influential of late across formats and is one of the most reliable all-rounders considering both sides, making him a must-have.

    Bowlers: Ashwin (vc), Bhuvneshwar, Hosein, Joseph, Arshdeep and Bishnoi
    Given the slick surface of St Kitts, six bowlers are the ideal combination here, with three spinners, as Ashwin, Hosein and Bishnoi tend to impact in the shorter forms. At the same time, Ashwin's veteran experience makes him Rohit's deputy. The remaining three have displayed commendable form in fast bowling and are no-brainers to shine in this tie.

    ALSO READ: IND vs WI 2022 - High commissioner of India hosts grand reception for Team India in West Indies

    Match details
    Time: 10:00 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): DD Sports
    Where to watch (Online): FanCode
    Prediction: Although India can see this through, the chasing teams tend to win here the most.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
