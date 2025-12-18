Image Credit : Getty

The second day of the ongoing third Test of the Ashes 2025 series was dominated by Australia over England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, December 18.

After bundling out Australia for 371 in the first innings, England posted a total of 213/8 in 68 overs, with skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer batting on 45 and 30, respectively, and trailing by 158 runs to Australia’s first-innings total. Earlier in the day, Jofra Archer completed his five-wicket to wrap up Australia’s innings in the first session.

On that note, let’s take a look at key takeaways from Day 2 of the Adelaide Test.