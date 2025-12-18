R Ashwin questions CSK’s Sarfaraz Khan signing and predicts Dhoni may step back in IPL 2026.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has raised doubts about how Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will accommodate Sarfaraz Khan in their playing XI following the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction. The five‑time champions secured Sarfaraz at his base price during the accelerated stage in Abu Dhabi on December 16, but Ashwin believes the team’s settled top order complicates his inclusion.

Sarfaraz, 25, has endured an inconsistent IPL career since debuting a decade ago, representing three franchises and going unsold in the previous auction. His recent resurgence at the domestic level, however, boosted his stock. Featuring at the top for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he amassed 329 runs in seven innings at an average of 65.80 and a strike rate of 203.80, including three fifties and a century. His improved fitness and form made him a target for CSK, yet Ashwin questioned the fit.

“If CSK plans to open with Ayush Mhatre and Sanju Samson, and then Ruturaj Gaikwad at No.3, then where do you fit Sarfaraz?” Ashwin asked on his YouTube channel. He noted that none of CSK’s current top three are sweepers, while Sarfaraz adds that dimension. Ashwin said he was certain CSK would eventually pick him at his base price.

CSK’s auction activity extended beyond Sarfaraz, with other signings Ashwin had hinted at online. His cryptic posts about Matt Henry and Shardul Thakur’s trade to Mumbai Indians drew scrutiny, but Ashwin defended himself, insisting his social media banter does not influence franchise decisions. “You guys think I am leaking everything. How am I supposed to get CSK’s information? I don’t know anyone from there. I was their player once, and now I am out,” he explained, stressing that franchises rely on scouting and analysis.

Ashwin also made a bold prediction about MS Dhoni’s role in CSK’s 2026 campaign. With four wicket‑keeping options in the squad — Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, and Sanju Samson — Ashwin believes Dhoni will not feature in every game. “I think this time, Dhoni will take a backseat. I feel like he won’t play all the games. The number of keepers CSK have bought, the investment they have done, I think Dhoni will play if and when required,” Ashwin said. He added that younger talents such as Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis could have commanded higher prices had they entered this auction.

CSK’s rebuild follows a disappointing 2025 season marked by injuries and underperformance. The franchise released a majority of its squad before the auction, signaling a fresh approach.