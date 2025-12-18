A video showing Jasprit Bumrah taking a fan’s phone at an airport during the SA T20I series went viral, triggering online debate. While some slammed him for “arrogance,” the fan shared the clip himself, hinting the moment may have been light-hearted.

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah sparked an online debate after a video of him snatching a fan’s phone at the airport amid the ongoing T20I series against South Africa went viral on social media. Bumrah is currently part of the five-match T20I series against the visiting South Africa team.

Bumrah was part of the Test series, in which India were whitewashed by South Africa 0-2, before he was rested from the T20 leg of the home series against the Proteas to manage his workload ahead of the T20I series, keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in Febraury and March next year. Given his past injury concerns, Team India management is careful about the pacer’s workload management ahead of an important tournament.

In the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets in two matches and was ruled out of the third match due to personal reasons. Bumrah’s fitness and form are crucial for Team India as they prepare to defend the T20 World Cup triumph next year.

Bumrah’s Phone Snatching Goes Viral

Amid the ongoing T20I series, Jasprit Bumrah found himself trending online after the airport went viral on social media, where he was seen snatching the fan’s phone while waiting in the queue to either board the flight or exit the airport.

In a video, a fan can be seen hilariously telling Bumrah, “Apke saath hi jaunga sir, main” (I’ll go with you, sir). However, the pacer warned him that he wouldn’t take responsibility if the phone fell before he seemingly snatched the phone from the fan, ending the interaction abruptly. The video quickly went viral on social media.

Jasprit Bumrah’s airport moment added to the ongoing buzz around the T20I series and kept fans talking off the field. Bumrah is often known for his calm temperament, making this rare display of frustration all the more surprising for fans and cricket enthusiasts alike. Indian pacer snatching a phone from the fan, who appears to be airport staff, sparked debate, with many slamming him for his ‘arrogant behaviour.’

It’s unclear whether Jasprit Bumrah was angry after the fan repeatedly took the video with him at the airport, or it was a light-hearted interaction that was misinterpreted by the netizens on social media.

Was Bumrah Angry at the Fan for Taking a Video?

Jasprit Bumrah snatching the fan’s phone out of frustration is uncertain, as the video did not clearly show the full context of the interaction. However, the fan posted the same video on his Instagram handle, where the clip was shared again.

The fan, who was interacting with Bumrah, shared the video three days ago, on December 15. The clip was reportedly taken at Chandigarh airport when Jasprit Bumrah and other Team India players were arriving in the city ahead of the third T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur.

Given that the Chandigarh airport staff member himself posted the video on his Instagram handle, Bumrah’s interaction with the fan appears to have been light-hearted rather than confrontational.

Meanwhile, Team India is currently leading the five-match T20I series against South Africa 2-1 after the fourth match was abandoned due to excessive fog and poor air quality at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, December 12.

Jasprit Bumrah and other Team India players will return to action when they take on South Africa in the fifth and final match of the ongoing T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, December 19.