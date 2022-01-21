  • Facebook
    IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan's mettlesome 91 hands Proteas series win; talking points analysed

    India has suffered a series loss against South Africa in the ODIs. Janneman Malan struck a fine 91 to hand the Indians a seven-wicket defeat in the second ODI. Here are the talking points.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 2nd ODI: Janneman Malan's mettlesome 91 hands Proteas series win; talking points analysed
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Paarl, First Published Jan 21, 2022, 10:40 PM IST
    India failed to defend a winnable total. On Friday, it succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the second One-Day International (ODI) at the Boland Park in Paarl. As a result, the visitors have lost the three-match ODI series with a game to go. Janneman Malan's handsome 91 did the job for the hosts. In the same light, we also analyse the talking points we learnt from this tie.

    Malan - The desecrator
    Malan had already become a promising opener for SA in the 11 ODIs it had played before. Although he failed to fire giant in the last game, he turned things around in this match, playing an admirable knock of 91 before the nervous-90s syndrome got to him. What was notable about his knock was his patience, as it was the very thing that allowed him to play his strokes watchfully while it piled pressure on the Indian bowlers and frustrated them.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - India, Pakistan pitted in same group; to clash on October 23

    Rishabh Pant - The constructer
    Pant was notable for again playing a defying knock of 85, thus helping India reach a respectable total on this track. His determination and acceleration ensured that despite India's unstable middle-order and tendency to crumble, he held the fort to give South Africa something to fight for.

    Shardul Thakur - A genuine all-rounder
    No matter if he plays as a specialist pacer, it is a wide known fact that he is a terrific all-rounder and an incredible talent with the bat. His unbeaten knock of 40 in the closing stages proved vital for KL Rahul and Pant's determining knocks. Although India failed to defend the total, India indeed has some good lower-order batters in its squad.

    ALSO READ: After T20I, Indians miss out on ICC ODI Team of the Year as well; Babar Azam leads again

    Indian bowlers clueless against brilliant Protea batters
    The Indian bowlers seemingly gave their best but to no avail. Nevertheless, credit must also be given to the South African batters for holding ground and making the Indian bowling attack look feeble. Despite not enough big names in the squad, what the Protea batters have achieved against a star-studded Men in Blue at home can never be undermined.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2022, 10:45 PM IST
