  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan rue middle-order collapse as reason for loss

    India faced off against South Africa in the opening ODI on Wednesday. The Men in Blue suffered a 31-run loss. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan have blamed the middle-order collapse.

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan rue middle-order collapse as reason for loss-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paarl, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On Wednesday, it was a competitive opening One-Day International (ODI) between India and South Africa at Boland Park in Paarl. The visitors suffered a 31-run defeat to trail 0-1 in the three-match series. In the meantime, skipper KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan blamed the middle-order collapse as the primary reason for the loss.

    "We had a good start, and I feel the wicket was slow. It was offering a bit of turn as well. So, when you chase 300 runs and when the middle-order comes to bat, it is not easy to play shots. Our wickets fell in a heap, and that had an impact on us as a batting unit," Dhawan was quoted as saying by PTI during the post-match press conference.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar - Analysing the talking points

    "We have to play according to the situation and what the situation demands, keep the team ahead, and an individual's game is important. But, at the same time, be practical, how can you mould your game, so that when a partnership is needed, then it is necessary, all those things and I feel these gets refined with experience and time," Dhawan added.

    Dhawan also rued that skipper Rohit Sharma's absence was affecting the side. However, he assured that the middle-order would be at an advantage after Rohit's arrival since Rahul would be pushed down to the middle. "I feel that now we all have good clarity that we have got this bunch of group and those will be there and how can they be refined," he concluded.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI - Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen slam blistering tons; India needs 297 to win

    While Rahul rued the middle-order, he also feels that the lack of wickets in the middle-overs during the South African innings also hurt the side. Skipper Temba Bavuma (110) and Rassie van der Dussen (129*) played fine knocks to post a challenging total on the board. "We couldn't get wickets in the middle. We'll look to see how we get wickets in the middle overs and stop the opposition," he reckoned post match.

    "Virat and Shikhar told that it was a good wicket to bat on, (and) you just had to spend some time in the middle. Unfortunately, we couldn't get the partnership going. They did well, they put pressure on the bowlers, and we couldn't get those wickets in the middle. 290-plus was 20 runs extra, but we just needed more partnerships in the middle," Rahul concluded.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India thrashes Ireland with 174-run victory; sparks online frenzy-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India thrashes Ireland with 174-run victory; sparks online frenzy

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Proteas centurions to Shikhar Dhawan's mojo - Analysing the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar - Analysing the talking points

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull among six Indians to test COVID positive, Nishant Sindhu leads vs Ireland-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull among six Indians to test COVID positive, Nishant Sindhu leads vs Ireland

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen slam blistering tons; India need 297 to win against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen slam blistering tons; India needs 297 to win

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Proteas opt to bat; Venkatesh Iyer debuts for Men in Blue-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Proteas opt to bat; Venkatesh Iyer debuts for Men in Blue

    Recent Stories

    US President Joe Biden says Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024 gcw

    US President Joe Biden says Kamala Harris will be his running mate in 2024

    Border issue: Assam and Meghalaya CMs to meet Amit Shah today - ADT

    Border issue: Assam and Meghalaya CMs to meet Amit Shah today

    India records 317532 new COVID cases positivity rate touches 16 dot 41 per cent Omicron tally stands at 9287 gcw

    India records 3,17,532 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 16.41 per cent; Omicron tally stands at 9,287

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India thrashes Ireland with 174-run victory; sparks online frenzy-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India thrashes Ireland with 174-run victory; sparks online frenzy

    Actor Shaheer Sheikh's father, Shahnawaz Sheikh succumbs to Covid-19 drb

    Actor Shaheer Sheikh's father, Shahnawaz Sheikh succumbs to Covid-19

    Recent Videos

    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon