    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Proteas' centurions to Dhawan's mojo - Analysing the talking points

    India took on South Africa in the opening ODI at Paarl on Wednesday. Thanks to Bavuma and van der Dussen's centuries, the hosts have drawn first blood. Here are the talking points.

    Ayush Gupta
    Paarl, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    On Wednesday, it was an intense encounter between India and South Africa in the opening One-Day International (ODI) at Boland Park in Paarl. Thanks to splendid twin centuries from skipper Temba Bavuma (110) and Russie van der Dussen (129), the hosts have gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with a 31-run win. In the same light, we analyse the taking points here.

    Temba Bavuma - A genuine all-format talent for SA
    Bavuma was in top form in the Test series and was expected to carry the same in the ODIs. However, being the skipper, he was under pressure against a quality side like India. Also, things were not looking bright for the Proteas when he came out to bat. Nevertheless, he maintained composure and played a captain's knock, duly supported by Russie van der Dussen. Honestly, he is a talent South Africa would love to relish across formats.

    Van der Dussen making a genuine name for himself
    While Bavuma was great, van der Dussen was splendid. Not only did he duly support his skipper, but he anchored the innings. He shouldered most of the responsibility to keep the run-rate escalating and scoreboard ticking. He played the shots and ensured that SA reached a challenging total to pile pressure on the Indians.

    Shikhar Dhawan finds his mojo back
    Dhawan was selected in the ODIs after a long break, while he did not have a great outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, the selectors restored their faith in him, and he did not fail to impress them. With a mature knock of 79, he was impressive and displayed why experience cannot be counted out, no matter the territory or conditions.

    Virat Kohli becoming restless?
    Kohli was impressive with his subtle knock of 51. However, right after reaching his 62nd Test half-century, he attempted a reckless sweep, leading to his dismissal. Although it was a debatable shot, it is evident that the former skipper has now been playing in a more composed fashion nowadays and has limited his free-scoring abilities, leading him to get reckless at times.

    Indian middle-order needs to be sensible
    Barring the top-order, the middle looked feeble. While there was some scoreboard pressure, the middle-order batters needed to play with some responsibility rather than being clumsy and throwing the wickets away, especially Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer. Nonetheless, things are expected to fall in place in the second game.

