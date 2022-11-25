IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: Hostile Latham-Williamson power Kiwis to win, Men in Blue fans grieve

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the opening Auckland ODI on Friday. While Tom Latham and Kane Williamson did the damage, the visiting fans grieved.

Indian bowlers crumbled in the face of wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham's counter-attacking hundred as New Zealand rallied to crush India by seven wickets in the first One-Day International (ODI) at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. On a ground where a 300-plus total had been chased only once, India fancied its chances after posting 306/7 and then leaving the New Zealanders at 88/3 by the 20th over. The hosts had the last laugh in the end, though, reaching the target with 17 balls to spare thanks to Latham's unbeaten 104-ball 145 and skipper Kane Williamson's 94 not out off 98 deliveries as they added 221 runs for an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership.

At the end of the 39th over, New Zealand needed 91 in 66 balls at nearly 8.30 runs an over. By the time pacer Shardul Thakur (1/63) had completed a forgettable 40th over, the hosts were in total control of the game, with Latham amassing 25 runs with the help of four fours and a six.

That overswung the match firmly in New Zealand's favour as the visitors struggled to contain Latham, who galloped towards victory. Latham's belligerent innings comprised as many as 19 fours and five sixes, while Williamson hit seven fours and one six. Tearaway pacer Umran Malik (2/66) made his presence felt on debut with his thunderbolts after an impressive show by the Indian batters, though the youngster from Jammu proved to be expensive.

Coming off a first-ball duck, Shreyas Iyer found form with a neat half-century before Washington Sundar blazed away to a 16-ball 37 to guide India to a competitive total. Besides Iyer's 76-ball 80, skipper-cum-opener Shikhar Dhawan (72 off 77 balls) and fellow opener Shubman Gill (50 off 65), too, struck fluent 50s after the tourists were sent in to bat.

Umran bagged his maiden ODI wicket when Devon Conway went for an expansive drive off a quick delivery, only to get an outside edge for Rishabh Pant to complete an easy catch. When he slashed one towards the deep point, Daryl Mitchell became Umran's second victim. That wasn't one the best of deliveries bowled by him on the day, but the pressure he generated with his earing pace certainly helped him get the wicket.

However, Williamson and Latham rallied to lift the Kiwis to victory with an extensive partnership, leaving the Indians stunned. Earlier, Sundar smashed three sixes and as many fours to prop up India at the death. At the same time, Iyer hit four sixes fours respectively, having entered the game after his duck in the final Twenty20 International (T20I) two days ago.

New Zealand decided to field first after winning the toss. While Williamson's bowlers prevented the Indians from getting off to a flyer, skipper Dhawan and Gill opened up after being watchful. Having reached 40 in the first ten overs after Lockie Ferguson dropped Gill off the bowling of Matt Henry, the Indian openers sought to improve the run rate and looked for boundaries.

Their quest paid off as India went past 100 in the 21st, with Dhawan and Gill regularly clearing the ropes. Dhawan slashed Henry behind deep point and clipped him off pads in the 15th over to get two successive fours. The India captain then got two more boundaries, off Adam Milne, including an innovative upper-cut to bring up India's hundred.

Having already hit two sixes over long-on and third man, for which he employed an excellent ramp shot, Gill got his third maximum when he smashed left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner, down the ground and into the sightscreen. Even as Dhawan got two boundaries against Tim Southee, Gill swept Santner for a four and closed in on fifty. However, right after reaching his half-century, Gill got out after failing to clear Conway in the deep off Ferguson.

Looking in fine fettle, Dhawan, too, was dismissed soon after as he hit Southee straight to Finn Allen at the point. On 11, Iyer was offered life by Latham after the batter attempted the ramp shot against a short-pitched Milne delivery. However, a ball after guiding Ferguson to the fine leg boundary, Pant went for the pull and dragged it onto his stumps, bringing to an end an innings that failed to inspire confidence.

That brought into the middle the man-in-form, Suryakumar Yadav, who got off the mark with an exquisite cover drive. But, two balls later, he was walking back to the dressing room after edging the nippy Ferguson to Allen at first slip. The duo of Iyer and Sanju Smason (36 off 38 balls) then forged a 94-run partnership to steady the ship until the latter fell to a brilliant catch by Glenn Phillips.

(With inputs from PTI)