IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'I have matured; will take decisions that help team' - Shikhar Dhawan

IND vs NZ 2022-23: After winning the T20Is 1-0, India and New Zealand will square off in three ODIs from Friday, while the former will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, who claims to have matured as a leader.

Image credit: PTI

Dithering and indecision are a thing of the past for stand-in Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who, as the leader of the pack, does not hesitate to take decisions that individuals may despise but are beneficial for the Indian team. The left-handed batter is getting ready to lead India in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, starting Friday. It won't be the first time that Dhawan will wear the captain's hat as he has led a second-string Indian team in the past and enjoyed good results against Sri Lanka (3-2), South Africa (2-1) and West Indies (3-0). The Delhi batter says his decision-making has improved, courtesy of his presence of mind.

Image credit: PTI

"As you play more, you get confident in your decisions. Earlier, there used to be instances where I would give an extra over to a bowler out of regard [for him]. But now, as I have matured, even if someone is feeling bad, I will decide to help the team," Dhawan told ESPNCricinfo. ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Auction - Joe Root set to put forward his name in a bid to end T20 absence

Image credit: PTI

Further talking about leadership skills, Dhawan said the key is maintaining balance and earning the players' faith. He is hardly seen feeling any pressure and keeps the environment around him happy. "When you play music on a string instrument, if the string is too loose, it won't sound right, or if it's too tight, it will break. So, it is a question of creating a balance. [As a captain], creating that balance is very important," he stated.

Image credit: PTI

"You need to understand when to pull the string tight and when to leave it a bit loose. That is an art. It is a matter of timing. At this stage, I also understand when to say things to the players and how much to say. If a bowler gets hit, he must know when to speak to him. I will not do it when they are hot in the head but approach them later and speak with care. It also depends on the level you are leading at," added Dhawan. ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya opens doors for conversation with any player who feels hurt for not getting a chance

Image credit: PTI

"If it is at the IPL, most players are mature, so you must consider whether you have to pull the string. At Ranji, you have to, at times, show firmness because a youngster at that level is like a kaccha ghada [an unbaked clay pot], so you have to be firm to mould him. Finding that balance is the key," Dhawan explained his philosophy.

Image credit: PTI

The 36-year-old was recently handed the captaincy of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings (PBKS), struggling to reach the playoffs. In seasons 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022, the side came close to making the playoffs but fell short of one or two wins. "We can learn from our past and improve on our mistakes. Other than that, I won't dwell much on anything else, nor will I want my team to do that. There is no need to drag back the past baggage," Dhawan insisted. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I - Rain robs hosts of chance to level, SKY adjudged Man of the Series

Image credit: PTI

So, how does he plan to make a difference there? "I will ensure that the support staff and I create an environment where the players are comfortable. I want my boys to be themselves while also understanding their responsibilities. I want us to be relaxed but also focused," reckoned Dhawan.

Image credit: PTI

"We are playing the IPL. We are living our dream. And, when you are living your dream, it should be full of happiness and not stress. With love, you can conquer anything. The [IPL] trophy is not a challenge too far out of our reach," Dhawan spoke. ALSO READ: ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - New format to debut; know all details here

Image credit: PTI