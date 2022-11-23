Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'I have matured; will take decisions that help team' - Shikhar Dhawan

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 1:27 PM IST

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: After winning the T20Is 1-0, India and New Zealand will square off in three ODIs from Friday, while the former will be led by Shikhar Dhawan, who claims to have matured as a leader.

    Dithering and indecision are a thing of the past for stand-in Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who, as the leader of the pack, does not hesitate to take decisions that individuals may despise but are beneficial for the Indian team. The left-handed batter is getting ready to lead India in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand, starting Friday. It won't be the first time that Dhawan will wear the captain's hat as he has led a second-string Indian team in the past and enjoyed good results against Sri Lanka (3-2), South Africa (2-1) and West Indies (3-0). The Delhi batter says his decision-making has improved, courtesy of his presence of mind.

    "As you play more, you get confident in your decisions. Earlier, there used to be instances where I would give an extra over to a bowler out of regard [for him]. But now, as I have matured, even if someone is feeling bad, I will decide to help the team," Dhawan told ESPNCricinfo.

    Further talking about leadership skills, Dhawan said the key is maintaining balance and earning the players' faith. He is hardly seen feeling any pressure and keeps the environment around him happy. "When you play music on a string instrument, if the string is too loose, it won't sound right, or if it's too tight, it will break. So, it is a question of creating a balance. [As a captain], creating that balance is very important," he stated.

    "You need to understand when to pull the string tight and when to leave it a bit loose. That is an art. It is a matter of timing. At this stage, I also understand when to say things to the players and how much to say. If a bowler gets hit, he must know when to speak to him. I will not do it when they are hot in the head but approach them later and speak with care. It also depends on the level you are leading at," added Dhawan.

    "If it is at the IPL, most players are mature, so you must consider whether you have to pull the string. At Ranji, you have to, at times, show firmness because a youngster at that level is like a kaccha ghada [an unbaked clay pot], so you have to be firm to mould him. Finding that balance is the key," Dhawan explained his philosophy.

    The 36-year-old was recently handed the captaincy of Indian Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings (PBKS), struggling to reach the playoffs. In seasons 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022, the side came close to making the playoffs but fell short of one or two wins. "We can learn from our past and improve on our mistakes. Other than that, I won't dwell much on anything else, nor will I want my team to do that. There is no need to drag back the past baggage," Dhawan insisted.

    So, how does he plan to make a difference there? "I will ensure that the support staff and I create an environment where the players are comfortable. I want my boys to be themselves while also understanding their responsibilities. I want us to be relaxed but also focused," reckoned Dhawan.

    "We are playing the IPL. We are living our dream. And, when you are living your dream, it should be full of happiness and not stress. With love, you can conquer anything. The [IPL] trophy is not a challenge too far out of our reach," Dhawan spoke.

    And Dhawan feels he can be that lucky charm for Punjab Kings as the IPL team he was part of has played finals -- Mumbai Indians (MI), SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC). He was also part of the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, but that team did not qualify for the title clash. Former champion SunRisers Hyderabad had rechristened the same side.

    (With inputs from PTI)

