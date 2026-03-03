Shahid Afridi has strongly criticized the proposed PKR 5 million fine on Pakistan players after their T20 World Cup 2026 exit, calling it “small thinking” and urging deeper reforms.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has launched a fierce attack on the idea of fining players PKR 5 million each following their early exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. He described the proposed punishment as “small thinking” and ineffective, questioning the logic behind financial penalties.

Speaking on Samaa TV, Afridi said, “Na samajh me aane wali decision hai. Chhoti soch hai. 50 lakh rupaiye bhi kya karenge. Mere khyaal me yeh koi jurmana nahi hai.” He argued that keeping certain players out of the national side for at least two years would be a stronger corrective measure.

Calls for Accountability and Rest

Afridi also emphasized the need for better workload management, suggesting that players who require rest should be given breaks to bring changes within the squad. He added that no official statement had yet been issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding the fines, further casting doubt on the reports.

Pakistan’s campaign ended in disappointment after failing to qualify for the semi-finals. Losses to India and England, coupled with a washed-out clash against New Zealand, sealed their fate. Although they defeated Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight match, it was not enough to keep their hopes alive.

Sources indicate the PCB is considering financial penalties, with PKR 5 million per player reportedly on the table.