    Harbhajan Singh bats for Ashish Nehra to be part of Rahul Dravid's T20 coaching staff

    Harbhajan Singh feels someone like Ashish Nehra must be part of India's T20 coaching setup as he knows the shortest format perhaps better than current head coach Rahul Dravid.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 9:16 PM IST

    Harbhajan Singh believes that Ashish Nehra should be a part of India's T20 coaching staff because he is more familiar with the shortest format than Rahul Dravid, who is now in charge. Nehra left the game in 2017 and led Gujarat Titans to the IPL championship in their first season.

    "In the T20 format, you can have someone like Ashish Nehra, who recently retired from the game. He knows this better than, with all due respect to Rahul, we have played together for so many years, and he has vast knowledge, but this is a tricky format," the legendary spinner told PTI.

    "Someone who has played the game more recently is better suited for the coaching job in T20s. I am not saying you remove Rahul from T20. Ashish and Rahul can work together to build this team for the 2024 World Cup," Harbhajan added. 

    The Delhi Bulls team, which competes in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, includes the spin ace. With England winning the T20 World Cup, the argument for divided coaching and selecting different players for each format has gained more traction.

    "With such an arrangement, it is easy for Rahul as well, who can take a break as well as he did for the New Zealand tour, and Ashish can do the job in his absence," he said.

    When asked about different players for different formats, Harbhajan added: "That is fine. That works for me." 

    The 42-year-old believes that the Indian team's strategy must be altered if the current top three players, Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul, and Virat Kohli, are to continue playing through the 2024 World Cup.

    "The approach has to change in the T20 format. The first six overs are important. If that doesn't happen, you will depend on Hardik or Surya to score 50 off 20. If they don't fire, you will end up with a below-par total. England changed their approach, and they have won two World Cups. T20 has to be played like T20 not like ODIs," said the veteran of 103 Tests. 

    In the absence of seniors, India fielded a younger top three in New Zealand. "All the top three (Rohit, Virat, KL) need to do is increase their strike rate. It is tough when you bat at 110 or 120 strike and try to make 180. They have to score at least 9 runs per over in the first 10-12 overs." 

    Does he see Kohli and Rohit continuing to play the shortest format? "I am no one to comment whether they would want to play or not. They are quality players. If they can remain fit, why not, provided the approach is different. Players can't be changed overnight. The approach has to change."

    Harbhajan added that Hardik Pandya should captain India in T20s after Rohit Sharma. "If it happens, Hardik is the right option." 

    Talking about the Abu Dhabi T10 competition, Harbhajan said he is excited to be part of the league. "I am really excited. Don't know how many games I will play. It is a good format and shorter format compared to T20s. It is a faster format and good for the fans. Going forward, it could be something very big."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 9:16 PM IST
