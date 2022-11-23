Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot in T20Is, Virat Kohli rises to sixth in ODIs

    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 3:22 PM IST

    ICC Rankings: The ICC has updated its latest rankings for players. While Suryakumar Yadav stays at the top in T20Is, Virat Kohli has risen to sixth place in ODIs.

    Image credit: Getty

    Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has retained his top place. In contrast, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has advanced to the joint 50th spot in the updated ICC men's Twenty20 International (T20I) batting rankings released in Dubai on Wednesday. Suryakumar consolidated his position at the top following his spectacular knock of an unbeaten 111 in the second T20I versus New Zealand. He has accumulated 31 rating points from the series, and the 890 points keep him 54 ahead of wicketkeeper-opener of Pakistan, Mohammed Rizwan, ranked second. In the meantime, Pandya is joint-50th among batters, thanks to his unbeaten 30 in the final match.

    Image credit: Getty

    In the bowlers' chart, seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has climbed two places to 11th, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh moving up to 21st. Also, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has jerked eight zones to 40th.

    ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'I have matured; will take decisions that help team' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Image credit: Getty

    Virat Kohli up to sixth in ODIs
    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli has clambered to sixth place in the One-Day International (ODI) rankings. In contrast, skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma persisted in staying at the eighth spot. Meanwhile, injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah, ranked 11th, is the top-ranked Indian among bowlers.

    Image credit: Getty

    Australian openers David Warner and Travis Head earned marked improvements in ODI player rankings following a laudable 269-run partnership at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). At the same time, former skipper and top-order batter Steven Smith's regular performances in the home series versus England allowed him to reach a career-best equalling the seventh standing.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 Auction - Joe Root set to put forward his name in a bid to end T20 absence

    Image credit: Getty

    Warner, a former top-ranked batter, gained a place to reach the fifth spot after a knock of 106 in the final game, allowing Smith' to finish with 240 runs along with the Man of the Series award. Head collected 208 runs after his Man of the Match action of 152 at the MCG and moved 12 places to arrive at 30th place.

    Image credit: PTI

    Smith ended as the third-highest run-scorer in the series, with his 195 runs lifting him three spots to seventh, a standing he had held in January 2017. All-rounders Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh have moved up the chart and populate the 68th and 84th spots, respectively. Seamer Mitchell Starc, the Man of the Match for a four-for in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), jumped four zones to take the fourth spot.

    ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya opens doors for conversation with any player who feels hurt for not getting a chance

    Image credit: PTI

    Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (rises eight spots to seventh) and skipper-cum-pacer Pat Cummins (climbs a place to 17th) have also scaled up the bowlers' chart. For England, Phillip Salt and Dawid Malan have penetrated the top 100. Salt has moved six niches to reach 97th, while Malan has grown 56 zones and is placed 100th.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    new zealand vs india 2022 Hardik Pandya opens doors for conversation with any player who feels hurt for not getting a chance snt

    Hardik Pandya opens doors for conversation with any player who feels hurt for not getting a chance

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I: Rain robs hosts of chance to level, SKY Suryakumar Yadav adjudged Man of the Series-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Rain robs hosts of chance to level, SKY adjudged Man of the Series

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I: Harshal Patel replaces Washington Sundar as New Zealand opt to bat against India; rain delays start-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Harshal replaces Sundar as Kiwis opt to bat; rain delays start

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier/3rd T20I preview, date, venue, time, where to watch live streaming: Umran Malik, Sanju Samson in focus-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Napier T20I: Umran Malik, Sanju Samson in focus as India eyes series victory

    Recent Stories

    Apple hack Want to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone Here is how to do it gcw

    Apple hack: Want to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone? Here's how to do it

    Namrata Malla SEXY 'n' BOLD video, pics: Bhojpuri actress shows off her belly dancing skills in bikiin bra RBA

    Namrata Malla SEXY 'n' BOLD video, pics: Bhojpuri actress shows off her belly dancing skills in bikiin bra

    Gujarat Election 2022: This village bars political campaigns, to fine locals if not voting AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: This village bars political campaigns, to fine locals if not voting

    Border row: Not to be taken seriously, says Maha minister Desai on Karnataka CM's claims - adt

    Border row: Not to be taken seriously, says Maha minister Desai on Karnataka CM's claims

    Kerala lottery result 2022 Fifty Fifty FF 25 winning ticket number prizes and more gcw

    Kerala lottery 2022: Fifty Fifty FF-25 lottery winning numbers out; Check out

    Recent Videos

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon
    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon