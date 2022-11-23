ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot in T20Is, Virat Kohli rises to sixth in ODIs

ICC Rankings: The ICC has updated its latest rankings for players. While Suryakumar Yadav stays at the top in T20Is, Virat Kohli has risen to sixth place in ODIs.

Image credit: Getty

Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has retained his top place. In contrast, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has advanced to the joint 50th spot in the updated ICC men's Twenty20 International (T20I) batting rankings released in Dubai on Wednesday. Suryakumar consolidated his position at the top following his spectacular knock of an unbeaten 111 in the second T20I versus New Zealand. He has accumulated 31 rating points from the series, and the 890 points keep him 54 ahead of wicketkeeper-opener of Pakistan, Mohammed Rizwan, ranked second. In the meantime, Pandya is joint-50th among batters, thanks to his unbeaten 30 in the final match.

In the bowlers' chart, seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has climbed two places to 11th, with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh moving up to 21st. Also, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has jerked eight zones to 40th.

Virat Kohli up to sixth in ODIs

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli has clambered to sixth place in the One-Day International (ODI) rankings. In contrast, skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma persisted in staying at the eighth spot. Meanwhile, injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah, ranked 11th, is the top-ranked Indian among bowlers.

Australian openers David Warner and Travis Head earned marked improvements in ODI player rankings following a laudable 269-run partnership at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). At the same time, former skipper and top-order batter Steven Smith's regular performances in the home series versus England allowed him to reach a career-best equalling the seventh standing.

Warner, a former top-ranked batter, gained a place to reach the fifth spot after a knock of 106 in the final game, allowing Smith' to finish with 240 runs along with the Man of the Series award. Head collected 208 runs after his Man of the Match action of 152 at the MCG and moved 12 places to arrive at 30th place.

Smith ended as the third-highest run-scorer in the series, with his 195 runs lifting him three spots to seventh, a standing he had held in January 2017. All-rounders Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh have moved up the chart and populate the 68th and 84th spots, respectively. Seamer Mitchell Starc, the Man of the Match for a four-for in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), jumped four zones to take the fourth spot.

