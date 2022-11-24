IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Ensure there is a lot more context in bilateral series' - Williamson

IND vs NZ 2022-23: India and New Zealand clash in the opening Auckland ODI on Friday. Meanwhile, Kane Williamson wants more context to be brought into the bilateral ties hereon.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson says the increasing volume of cricket could be a reason for low attendance during the recent England-Australia series. He feels that from now on, bilateral series would require "more context" to attract fans to the stadiums. A sparse crowd witnessed the recent One-Day International (ODI) series between the Ashes rivals Down Under. Only a handful of fans gathered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the final match. The series had started less than four days after England's 2022 ICC T20 World Cup triumph Down Under. "It was unfortunate to see, but it also shows the volume of cricket being held. Because no doubt, the ICC tournaments are incredibly popular, and there has been a lot of cricket on. They [Australia] also had a World Cup on. So, there was a lot on in their country too. So, we must ensure there is a lot more context as possible in games, especially the bilateral series," Williamson said on the eve of New Zealand's opening ODI against India. ALSO READ: Harbhajan Singh bats for Ashish Nehra to be part of Rahul Dravid's T20 coaching staff The proliferation of Twenty20 (T20) leagues worldwide, and a hectic international calendar has led to a debate over the existence of 50-over cricket. Asked if ODI cricket is slowly dying, Williamson said, "It's tough. But yeah, it will settle somewhere. I am still determining what it will look like. A lot of teams now have two teams at the moment. I don't know where it will settle, but there are always conversations about making it more appealing in any context, like rule change, etc."

England's T20WC triumph has intensified the debate on split coaching and picking different players for different formats. The Kiwi skipper feels the packed schedule also has a part to play with players needing rest. "Yes, it appears to be happening more and more, and you can understand why. There is so much on, and you can't do everything. That's why you see a lot of teams with those sort of make-up," considered Williamson.

A modern-day batting great, Williamson's credentials as a T20 player have come under scrutiny after his underwhelming performance at the T20WC and the 52-ball 61 in the second T20I against India. "I still love playing all three formats and enjoy changing between the three. As a player, I'm looking to keep improving, and I certainly have the motivation," he affirmed. ALSO READ: ICC Rankings - Suryakumar Yadav maintains top spot in T20Is, Virat Kohli rises to sixth in ODIs

Williamson was also released by former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the players' mini-auction. "In terms of the auction, we'll have to wait and see. It's certainly not up to me. People make decisions based on their teams and what they are after, and that's how it works," he wondered.

New Zealand takes on India for a three-match series as the focus shifts from T20s to ODI cricket with less than a year to go for the ICC World Cup in India. Williamson said that his ODI side needs to reconnect a bit. "After a large volume of T20 cricket, the focus naturally shifts to the next one, i.e. the ODI tournament. Reluctant to call it preparation, it focuses on the series at hand and the team reconnecting," he remarked. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'I have matured; will take decisions that help team' - Shikhar Dhawan "There have not been a vast amount of ODIs. It was mostly T20Is, with some Tests. It is about settling down and getting a pleasant understanding. There is a change in the environment. These are a few factors. But it is about keeping it nice and simple, going out and express and himself. There is a lot of ODI cricket to come," added Williamson.

