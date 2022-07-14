IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

India and England will lock horns in the Lord's ODI on Thursday. With the visitors leading 1-0, we present the best Fantasy XI picks and probables, along with prediction and more.

After a relatively one-sided outing in the opening One-Day International (ODI), India and England face off in the second game at Lord's in London on Thursday. The visitors bulldozed past the hosts by ten wickets, having skittled the hosts for 110, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah blazing with a six-for. As things move just a few miles from The Oval in London, which hosted the opening game, the Three Lions will expect to bounce back significantly, while the Men in Blue will be high on confidence and expected to inflict similar damage as the last time. Ahead of this thrilling clash, we present the ultimate Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, and other match details.

Probable XI

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer/Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

ENG: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone (wk), Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Rohit (vc), Dhawan and Suryakumar

Rohit and Dhawan will rule as openers, as in the last game, while Suryakumar will be clinical with his composed gameplay at number four. Rohit's reliability makes him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeepers: Buttler and Pant

Buttler bounced back to form in the last game following an unimpressive outing in the Twentyt20 Internationals (T20Is) and is expected to carry the same momentum in this game, with the track of Lord's somewhat suiting the batters. Pant has been above par and is expected and will hold the fort in the middle order.

All-rounders: Moeen

He is the only man in the department who contributed decently in the last game, at least in one of the departments. While it was a tough call between him and Stokes, the former makes the cut owing to his consistency of late.

Bowlers: Shami, Bumrah (c), Willey, Topley and Kirshna

An all-round pace attack will be led by Bumrah, who was simply sensational in the last game with a six for. While he is not likely to claim six in this tie, he will be the most imposing one of all.

Match details

Date and day: July 14, 2022 (Thursday)

Venue: Lord's, London

Time: 5.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Also available in HD.

Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV

Prediction: England will not take the embarrassing defeat lightly and undoubtedly bounce back strongly, making it a favourite to win this tie and draw level in the series 1-1.