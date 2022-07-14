Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    India and England will lock horns in the Lord's ODI on Thursday. With the visitors leading 1-0, we present the best Fantasy XI picks and probables, along with prediction and more.

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/London/2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    London, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 3:57 PM IST

    After a relatively one-sided outing in the opening One-Day International (ODI), India and England face off in the second game at Lord's in London on Thursday. The visitors bulldozed past the hosts by ten wickets, having skittled the hosts for 110, with pacer Jasprit Bumrah blazing with a six-for. As things move just a few miles from The Oval in London, which hosted the opening game, the Three Lions will expect to bounce back significantly, while the Men in Blue will be high on confidence and expected to inflict similar damage as the last time. Ahead of this thrilling clash, we present the ultimate Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, and other match details.

    Probable XI
    IND:     Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer/Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.
    ENG: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone (wk), Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse and Reece Topley.

    ALSO READ: IND VS WI 2022 - INDIA SQUAD FOR T20IS ANNOUNCED; VIRAT KOHLI, JASPRIT BUMRAH UNAVAILABLE

    Fantasy XI
    Batters: Rohit (vc), Dhawan and Suryakumar
    Rohit and Dhawan will rule as openers, as in the last game, while Suryakumar will be clinical with his composed gameplay at number four. Rohit's reliability makes him the deputy captain.

    Wicketkeepers: Buttler and Pant
    Buttler bounced back to form in the last game following an unimpressive outing in the Twentyt20 Internationals (T20Is) and is expected to carry the same momentum in this game, with the track of Lord's somewhat suiting the batters. Pant has been above par and is expected and will hold the fort in the middle order.

    ALSO READ: Why Ashish Nehra feels that Virat Kohli deserves 'extra chances'?

    All-rounders: Moeen
    He is the only man in the department who contributed decently in the last game, at least in one of the departments. While it was a tough call between him and Stokes, the former makes the cut owing to his consistency of late.

    Bowlers: Shami, Bumrah (c), Willey, Topley and Kirshna
    An all-round pace attack will be led by Bumrah, who was simply sensational in the last game with a six for. While he is not likely to claim six in this tie, he will be the most imposing one of all.

    ALSO READ: 'VIRAT KOHLI HAS GOT TO FIND HIS WAY AND BECOME SUCCESSFUL' - SOURAV GANGULY

    Match details
    Date and day:     July 14, 2022 (Thursday)
    Venue: Lord's, London
    Time: 5.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Sony SIX, Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Also available in HD.
    Where to watch (Online): Sony LIV
    Prediction: England will not take the embarrassing defeat lightly and undoubtedly bounce back strongly, making it a favourite to win this tie and draw level in the series 1-1.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 3:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lords/2nd ODI: India looks to seal the deal despite Virat Kohli being a doubtful starter against England-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Lord's ODI: India looks to seal the deal despite Virat Kohli being a doubtful starter

    Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree - Sachin Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    'Good to hear Nasser Hussain agree' - Tendulkar comes up with ultimate praise for Bumrah

    Ravichandran Ashwin take: Unfair to be not ruled LBW leg-before-wicket upon switch hit-ayh

    Ravichandran Ashwin's take: 'Unfair to be not ruled LBW upon switch hit'

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Jasprit Bumrah-Rohit Sharma show helps India go up 1-0 against England; social media jubilant-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, The Oval ODI: Bumrah-Rohit show helps India go up 1-0; social media jubilant

    IND vs ENG 2022: England registers lowest total against India in ODIs; big cheer for Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: England registers lowest total against India in ODIs; big cheer for Bumrah

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions - adt

    Bengaluru to witness power cut on July 14, 15; know list of affected regions

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab RBA

    Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor plays drug supplier from Bihar; later takes over Punjab

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study - adt

    Nasal spray reduces Covid viral load by 94 per cent: Lancet study

    IND vs WI 2022: India squad for T20Is against Windies/West Indies announced; Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah unavailable-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: India squad for T20Is announced; Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah unavailable

    Opposition slams Parliament language gag order says PM is afraid gcw

    Opposition slams Parliament language gag order, says PM is afraid

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru snt

    India@75: Life of radical nationalist Rajguru

    Video Icon
    Mamata Banerjee serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    VIDEO: Mamata serves 'pani puri' at Darjeeling stall

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    India@75: Vanchinatha Iyer, the Tamil revolutionary

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi snt

    India@75: The extraordinary story of Captain Lakshmi

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March snt

    India@75: Titus, the only Christian among 81 satyagrahis who walked in Dandi March

    Video Icon