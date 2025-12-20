Image Credit : AFP

Team India eventually clinched the five-match T20I series 3-1 with a 30-run win over South Africa in the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19.

After posting a total a solid total of 231/5, thanks to a 105-run stand between Hardik Pandya (63) and Tilak Varma (73), India's bowlers restricted the Proteas to 201/8 in 20 overs, despite a 65-run knock by Quinton de Kock. Varun Chakravarthy led the bowling attack with a spell of 4/53 in 4 overs, while Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets and conceded just 17 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s T20I series win over South Africa.