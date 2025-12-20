After his explosive return as opener in the final T20I vs South Africa, Sanju Samson said communication with Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav was clear and gave a light-hearted reply when asked about his opening role for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson finally broke his silence on losing the opening slot to the vice-captain Shubman Gill following the fifth and final T20I of the series against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, December 20.

Samson returned to the top order after Gill was ruled out of the series decider due to a niggle and played an explosive innings of 37 off 22 balls, including four fours and two sixes. He added a 63-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma as India posted a mammoth 231/5, before the bowlers restricted South Africa to 201/8 to seal a 30-run win and a 3-1 series victory in the Ahmedabad T20I.

Sanju Samson did not feature in the previous three matches of the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, as Jitesh Sharma was preferred over the Kerala cricketer as a wicketkeeper by the Team India management.

Samson Dismisses Miscommunication in the Dressing Room

Following India’s T20I series win over South Africa, Sanju Samson was asked by former India cricketer turned commentator Irfan Pathan about the communication in the team when he was on the sidelines in the first three matches of the series.

Samson stressed the importance of the team environment ahead of a big tournament, especially the T20 World Cup 2026, adding that his communication with India head coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav was clear, dismissing any miscommunication in the dressing room.

“The team environment is really important because a big tournament is coming up. I have been in the system long enough to know what they were trying to do. I know what the leadership group were trying to do as I am quite experienced," Samson told Pathan on JioHotstar.

“I have a good relationship with both Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav, so communication is quite open with them,” he added.

Sanju Samson was promoted as the opener after Shubman Gill was away from the T20I for a year to focus on red-ball cricket. In 12 matches across three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England, Samson amassed 417 runs, including three centuries, at an average of 37.90. However, the return of Gill to the T20I fold led to Samson getting pushed down the order to accommodate the former at the top.

Samson struggled with his inconsistency in the middle order, which eventually led to getting dropped from the playing XI during the T20I series against Australia and South Africa before making a strong comeback in the series decider after Gill was sidelined due to injury.

Will Samson Play as an Opener in the T20 World Cup 2026?

With the T20I series against New Zealand to take place ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, Irfan Pathan asked Sanju Samson whether he would be seen opening for Team India in the upcoming matches.

Samson gave a lighthearted response, indirectly stating that he can’t commit to a future opening role and leaving the decision to team management.

“Bhaiya, aap karado open, main kya bolu yaar. Aise sawaal nahi puchne chahiye, Irfan bhai.” Samson said.

(Please you make me open. What should I say? You shouldn't ask these questions. (laughs).

In his T20I career, the 31-year-old has amassed 1032 runs, including 3 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 25.8 in 52 matches. Sanju Samson completed 1000 T20I runs a decade after his debut in the format against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2015.