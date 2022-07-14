IND vs WI 2022: India squad for T20Is announced; Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah unavailable
India will be touring Windies later this month for three ODIs and five T20Is. Meanwhile, the Indian squad for the T20Is has been announced, with no Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.
Team India is touring England, as it is presently involved in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and leads 1-0 after winning the opening contest. Later this month, India would travel to the Caribbean to take on the Windies in three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), with the latter to be played in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). In the meantime, on Thursday, the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the shortest format for the tour. The team is without former skipper, top-order batter Virat Kohli, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
Besides Kohli and Bumrah, ace leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is also not a part of the tour. However, it consists of skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-opener cum vice-captain KL Rahul, while the latter’s participation is subject to fitness clearance. Also, veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is included in the squad along with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, while the latter too would require fitness clearance. Notably, fierce pacer Umran Malik is missing from the side.
India squad for Windies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.
IND squad for WI ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.
India vs West Indies 2022 complete schedule
July 22: 1st ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (7 PM IST)
July 24: 2nd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (7 PM IST)
July 27: 3rd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (7 PM IST)
July 29: 1st T20I – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (8 PM IST)
August 1: 2nd T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts (8 PM IST)
August 2: 3rd T20I – Warner Park, St Kitts (8 PM IST)
August 6: 4th T20I – Broward County Cricket Stadium, Lauderhill (8 PM IST)
August 7: 5th T20I – Broward County Cricket Stadium, Lauderhill (8 PM IST)