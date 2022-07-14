IND vs WI 2022: India squad for T20Is announced; Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah unavailable

India will be touring Windies later this month for three ODIs and five T20Is. Meanwhile, the Indian squad for the T20Is has been announced, with no Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team India is touring England, as it is presently involved in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series and leads 1-0 after winning the opening contest. Later this month, India would travel to the Caribbean to take on the Windies in three ODIs and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), with the latter to be played in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). In the meantime, on Thursday, the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squad for the shortest format for the tour. The team is without former skipper, top-order batter Virat Kohli, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for Windies T20Is: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (vc & wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

IND squad for WI ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

