    'Virat Kohli has got to find his way and become successful' - Sourav Ganguly

    First Published Jul 14, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

    Virat Kohli's grey patch has continued for far too long, for almost two and a half years. Sourav Ganguly has warned that Kohli will need to find his way to becoming successful.

    Image credit: Getty

    Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli has been in the lowest phase of his career. He has struggled to get runs across formats, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), while he has been without an international century for almost two and a half years. Although calls for dropping Kohli have been coming in for the past year, the selectors have been patient. Meanwhile, the reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has issued a warning to Kohli, stating that he will have to find his way into Team India and become successful.

    Image credit: Getty

    Ganguly said to ANI, "Look at his numbers in international cricket. That doesn't happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time, and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He knows it has not been good by his standards, and I see him returning and doing well. But, he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more, and only Virat Kohli can do that."

    ALSO READ: SOURAV GANGULY FELICITATED BY BRITISH PARLIAMENT

    Image credit: Getty

     "These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin [Tendulkar]. It has happened to Rahul [Dravid]. It has happened to me. It has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That's part and parcel of sport, and I think as a sportsman, you need to listen, be aware of what it is and go and play your game," concluded Ganguly.

    Image credit: Getty

    Kohli's place in the current Twenty20 International (T20I) side has been questioned by former Indian cricketing legends Kapil Dev and Venkatesh Prasad. With India looking for the perfect side for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, set to be held in Australia in October-November, the selector could contemplate pulling the plug if he fails to deliver in the ongoing England tour.

