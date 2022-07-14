'Virat Kohli has got to find his way and become successful' - Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli's grey patch has continued for far too long, for almost two and a half years. Sourav Ganguly has warned that Kohli will need to find his way to becoming successful.

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli has been in the lowest phase of his career. He has struggled to get runs across formats, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), while he has been without an international century for almost two and a half years. Although calls for dropping Kohli have been coming in for the past year, the selectors have been patient. Meanwhile, the reigning president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has issued a warning to Kohli, stating that he will have to find his way into Team India and become successful.

Ganguly said to ANI, "Look at his numbers in international cricket. That doesn't happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time, and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He knows it has not been good by his standards, and I see him returning and doing well. But, he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more, and only Virat Kohli can do that."

"These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin [Tendulkar]. It has happened to Rahul [Dravid]. It has happened to me. It has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That's part and parcel of sport, and I think as a sportsman, you need to listen, be aware of what it is and go and play your game," concluded Ganguly.

