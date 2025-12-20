During the final T20I vs South Africa, Hardik Pandya’s powerful six accidentally struck a cameraman. After scoring a blistering 63, the all-rounder checked on him, expressing concern and showcasing sportsmanship in India’s series-clinching win.

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has opened up after one of his sixes hit the cameraman during the fifth and final T20I of the series against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 19.

Hardik was one of the standout performers in Team India’s 30-run win to clinch the 3-1 T20I series win over the Proteas, ending the year on a positive note. The star all-rounder unleashed his carnage on the South African bowlers as he played a blistering knock of 63 off 25 balls, including five sixes and as many fours, at an impressive strike rate of 252 to power the Men in Blue to 231/5 before the bowlers restricted the visitors to 201/8 in their 20 overs.

However, Hardik Pandya’s fiery innings was also marked by an unexpected off-field incident when one of his five sixes unintentionally struck the boundary cameramen, prompting from the all-rounder and the entire Indian team. One of the staff members placed an ice pack on the cameraman’s shoulder to ensure that the pain did not get worse.

Hardik Pandya Left Worried About the Cameraman’s Injury

Following the conclusion of the fifth and final T20I, Hardik Pandya checked on the cameraman to ensure that he was fine and not seriously hurt. The all-rounder hugged him as an act of sportsmanship and concern.

Speaking in a video posted by BCCI, Hardik admitted that he got worried after his ‘clean hit’ six struck on the shoulder of the cameraman, but he felt relieved after learning that the injury was not severe and the cameraman was doing okay.

“God was with me as well, so it didn't go anywhere above that, it hit him in the place where it will be bruised tomorrow, but at the same point of time, he was a very lucky man. I am very grateful that it didn't go higher," the all-rounder said.

“I got really worried inside because it was quite a clean hit. I just thought I would say sorry and check in. I have seen him around all 10-11 years of my career. Just wanted to make sure that he was fine,” he added.

Team India’s medical team's timely intervention ensured the cameraman received immediate attention, with the prompt medical care helping him recover quickly and avoid any serious injury. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, his coaching staff, and players also showed their concern from the dugout and ensured that the physio checked on the cameraman immediately after he was struck on the shoulder by Pandya’s six.

Hardik Pandya’s Brilliant Comeback to the National Side

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made a brilliant performance for the national side in the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, following a three-month injury layoff. Pandya sustained a quadriceps injury ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan and was ruled out of the white-ball series against Australia and the ODI leg of the home series against South Africa.

Pandya made his return to competitive cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Baroda, scoring 77* and 10, and picked a wicket each for Baroda against Punjab and Hyderabad, declaring himself match fit before making a comeback to the national side in the T20I series against the Proteas.

Hardik Pandya was one of the top performers for Team India, especially with the bat, as he amassed 142 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 71.00 and an impressive strike rate of 186.84 in four matches. During the Ahmedabad T20I, Pandya completed 2000 T20I runs, making him the fifth Indian player after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul to achieve this feat.

Hardik Pandya’s return to his form is a major boost for the selectors and team management ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.